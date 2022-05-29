The path to the 2022 football season begins this week with the beginning of summer workouts. One thing that's new this year is coaches can oversee two hours per week of practice time over the next two months.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn spoke about that and several other topics during the recent Charge On Tour in Oviedo.

What's the offseason been like? I know you've been making some transfer additions, announcing another on your way over here.

"It's been a different offseason, there's no doubt. We had a great spring, I felt like. The portal, we kept most of our players which I think is very important. Then we're adding some players. It's a real good time. Our guys are back. They start working out as a team on Tuesday. A lot of excitement right now."

The NCAA is now allowing coach-supervised workouts during the summer, two hours per week. What are you hoping to accomplish with that?

"That's kind of new. We get to work with the ball for the first time for two hours a week with our players. We're very excited about that. The throwing and the catching, the timing and everything that goes with that. That's something new. We're going to definitely use that to our advantage."

Recruits are visiting in June. What do you want to accomplish?

"June is a huge month for recruiting. We have our Bounce House Weekend. We've got some other things. A lot of official visits. It's very critical. Last year we did really well in June. We need to do the same thing this year."