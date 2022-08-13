Gus Malzahn talks second scrimmage

UCF wrapped up their second scrimmage on Saturday. Did the offense bounce back?

Here's everything head coach Gus Malzahn had to say afterward.

Opening statement:

"I thought overall it was a very good scrimmage. It was more of a situational scrimmage today. We started out backed up at the -1. We put the ball on the 50 yard line and put the ball on the 25 yard line and put it on the five. We got a lot of work as far as those things are concerned. We operated with two groups for the most part. At the end, we let the threes. Everybody had a chance to get in.

"Quarterbacks, we did not let them go live. Just big picture, coming off the field, I think both of them led us to a couple touchdown drives and all that. We'll look at that once we get done. Like I told our guys, we're started to put the pieces of the puzzle. This was a big scrimmage.

"We'll come back tomorrow and have a helmet-only scrimmage. It will be more special teams oriented, special situations, two minute, things like that. We're 19 days from our first opponent, so we'll start cleaning up all the special things we need to do. Situations to prepare for the season. We'll start game planning for our first game, two games, things like that, in the near future."

Last Sunday, it was said the defense dominated. After watching today, do you get a sense of either side having an advantage?

"Offense had a lot more success than they had last week. It's really hard to kind of tell if it's situational. You put the ball on the 25 and the five. It's good for the offense. It's good for the defense. As it gets closer to the goal line, the intensity comes up a little bit. That's always good to see. I think for the most part, looking at it, I think we had a receiver get banged up but that was really about it from what I know now. That's really the big thing as far as the big picture is concerned, getting out of there fairly healthy. It was a real physical scrimmage. Really the first two. It felt different than last year at this time. There were more physical big hits. That's really good for us for where we're at. Our guys are competing. They're coming together as a team and today was a good step in that direction."

Last week's scrimmage was more run oriented. Today was more equal?

"We'll look at it. It was probably close to 50-50. You get down there close, you've got to run the football. Defense kind of stopped the run. There was a little bit of that too. Obviously the quarterback is not live so that's a little bit challenge with a straight drop-back game. We do have some guys who can rush the passer too. That's good for Saturdays."

What did you see from Mikey Keene today?

"Mikey is a guy who understands what we're doing. He's a veteran guy that's been on the offense. I thought he led a couple touchdown drives. Did some good things. And John Rhys did the same thing. Kind of coming off the field, it felt fairly similar. Now, it always feels that way. You go in there and actually look at the film and you can really break things down and kind of dissect them a little bit deeper."

Did you see separation in the quarterbacks?

"Not right now. Coming off, big picture, I think both of them did some good things. We watch the film, maybe that's different."

Last scrimmage, you said the reps were evenly split. Was that the same?

"It was. Evenly switched with ones and twos. It's hard for quarterbacks to get in a rhythm when you do that, but it is what it is right now. Thomas Castellanos got a lot of work. I think he got four series towards the end. We've been giving him more reps in regular practice too. You can tell he's coming on too. I know everybody is focused on those two guys competing for the starting job, but he's a real quarterback in his own right."

Your timeline for the quarterbacks?

"Early on, I'd like for it to be after the second scrimmage. I don't know if we're there or not. My experience is usually you have enough things in practice where the whole team knows who the starter should be. I don't know if we're there yet. Hopefully we can arrive to that sooner rather than later."

What's the challenge in that?

"The challenge is making sure that it's one of the most important decisions we'll make the whole year. Making sure we're right. That's probably the biggest challenge. I'll say this again. The good thing is we've got two guys. We've got two guys we can win with. I don't know how many programs around the country can say that. We feel real strong about that."

Chip Lindsey was very high on Tommy when we talked to him. What have you seen from him? What kind of progress has he made?

"He's talented. He's got an unbelievable arm. He's got football instincts too. You let him go live and it changes the game. He just needs more experience. He's learning a new offense. He's having to think and doing a lot. Every day you see him going out there. Here's the thing about it for him: It's very important to him. He's got the intangible things as far as a team rallying around him too. That's what you always look for in a quarterback."

Did you see better ball security with the running backs?

"There was one. The defense got a fumble on the two-yard line. The ball was on the ground. There was also a scoop-and-score. One of the receivers fumbled. The defense scooped and scored. That's good to see from a defensive standpoint. There was a fumble going in with the threes. Malachi (Lawrence) had the scoop and score."

How do you feel about the play of your offensive line?

"It was better than last week. We went downhill a little bit more with some gap game. Kind of mixed up the zone and gap. You worry a little bit about gap in practice when you're not going full speed with tackles getting rolled up, centers and guards getting rolled up. We let it rip and did more gap. It was good for the offensive line. I thought that first five had a good day as far as getting a push up front."

I know you said you were concerned about one of your receivers. Generally speaking, how has the health been this camp?

"We've had some hamstrings. That's been the frustrating thing. That's been the main thing. Today was a big day to get through that. We've got one that's a little banged up. Hopefully it's not too serious."

Did you do some kicking?

"We did. We went two live field goals at the end. It was just for our twos. It wasn't our ones. Last week it was not cleaned up. The great thing about it is the defense got two blocks. We really talked about being aggressive up front in field goal and field goal block. It was good to get those two live reps. We did go live kickoff and kickoff return in the middle of scrimmage. We got live reps. That's how you figure it out. Whatever you put on film, we've got to make decisions where to put people. It will be good for us to see what that looks like."

Is it hard to decide whether it's a position play or a negative play?

"Out there, I'll call plays. You're looking at big picture as the head coach. There's good you can learn on both sides. Bottom line is our guys competed. I think we got a chance to be pretty good on both sides of the football. I think we have a chance to be pretty good on special teams. You've got to continue to try to improve. We do have the ingredients for all three."

Did you like the energy from the offense this week?

"It was better. They need to answer the bell. If they didn't, I'd have been really disappointed. They got embarrassed last scrimmage. They came back and practiced well before the scrimmage and played pretty good today. That's part of it. One group, how do you respond? One group wins the scrimmage. How do they respond? Will they come with the same energy? Are they going to let this group raise up and start playing football? It's one of those things from a head coach's standpoint, you want to see those things. Like I said, I think both groups are very competitive. I think we've got leadership on both groups. That was my No. 1 thing before we started fall camp that we have guys who are going to lead. Us coaches are on the sideline. It's a players' game. Every time I've had a chance to win a championship, it's always been player led. We've been putting it back on our players to lead. You can feel it out there offensively and defensively in the way they responded. We're in a good spot. I know we've done a lot of talk. Now it's time to play. We're going to start focusing on first game."

The team captains were revealed yesterday. Can you talk about them?

"Usually we wait until fall camp is over and we'll let our players vote for team captain. This year I think it was unique. We have 16 transfers that came in. We've got new guys. I felt real strong we needed to do that before. We let the players vote. I think they did a good job. I really feel like from a coach's standpoint, if the coaches voted, it should be the same as the players and it was. That tells you these are true captains. These are true leaders. I'm feeling good about those guys."

Correct me if I'm wrong. You've only had two scrimmages. Is that different than the past?

"You can half a scrimmage later on. Last year we had two. We had young guys and made did a half. We'll see where we're at. You're always trying to develop the young guys who don't get as many reps. I know next Saturday we'll do more situational stuff. It won't be live against each other. It'll be two-minute and quick whistle. You take care of each other."

Coach, what song describes the mood of you and the team right now?

"Golly. I'm not real good at thinking quick. I've got other coaches, like Chip Lindsey is really good. Maybe I can ask him and I'll text you later on. Guys, what do y'all think. Is there a song that's a mood right now? That's a tough one. What's your name? Wow. Remember that guy at the opening presser who asked me how I'm going to handle the pressure. We'll put that in the same category."

The uniforms that came out yesterday, which was your favorite?

"No. That's kind of not my world. Those guys, I think they liked it so I liked it. That's probably a question to ask these two."

What are your goals going into this next week?

"Really, start putting the pieces of the puzzle. Situational. We've got to get all of our situationals. In the course of a season, you go over every scenario you possibly can. The guys got to retain it. Those situations are usually when a game is on the line. You've got to be able to execute it. We've got to really be locked in. Mentally and physically. That's the No. 1 thing. Obviously putting the piece of the puzzle with our ones and twos. Who will start getting the reps."

Do you like where you are?

"I like where we're at right now. You feel our team coming together. You see both sides of the football getting more confidence. I'm always looking, are they hungry? Are they hungry to be good? The coaches can want to be good all you want. Are the players? I feel like our players are really hungry. That's really what excites me."







