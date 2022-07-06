Harris Twins Commit to UCF: Full Video & Interviews
Andrew & Michael Harris, linebackers at Lake Brantley High School, will be "Hometown Heroes" by staying in Central Florida to attend UCF. The twins, who also considered Michigan State and Maryland, made the announcement from Rebounderz in Apopka.
Following the Andrew & Michael Harris' commitment announcement, Lake Brantley head coach Skip Clayton talked about the twins and their future at UCF.
Greg Miller is the new head coach at River Ridge High School in New Port Richey, Fla., but for the past three years he's been the defensive coordinator at Lake Brantley where he helped develop Andrew & Michael Harris into the players they are today.