Hometown Hero John Walker commits to UCF: 'I want to do it for my city'

The boom was felt far and wide.

John Walker, one of the top prospects in the country, formally announced his commitment to UCF on Thursday night. The four-star defensive tackle from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola was highly coveted by virtually every school in the country with a top five that also included Florida, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State.

Some thought the Buckeyes could be the pick as he did favor them early. Maybe Florida where Billy Napier is looking to turn around that program.

UCF prevailed above all.

"I have a good bond with the coaches," Walker said. "Shout out to Coach (Kenny) Martin. He's a really good coach. I like everything about UCF. They have a really good plan for me. They're going into the Big 12. We're gonna do some big things. Coach Gus (Malzahn), we're gonna make some big moves. We're gonna make a run for it."

In fact, it was UCF all along. Walker revealed he silently committed to the Knights in May prior to his official visits.

"I felt like UCF was home," Walker said. "I told my parents I felt like this was the school for me and they agreed. (The coaches) were really happy. They were shocked. The only people that knew were Coach Martin and Coach Gus. The other coaching staff didn't know. I think they're really happy right now and happy that I'm going to be a part of the team."

Walker treasures the relationship he has with Martin, who is his future position coach.

"Coach Martin, that's my dog," Walker said. "I've known him since I was a sophomore. At first, I wasn't into UCF. I thought it was too close to home and I really didn't want to be that close. But he recruited me really good and has a really good plan for me. I can see the love he has for me and the love from the entire coaching staff. I felt like UCF is the best fit for me."

Walker said Ohio State was perhaps the favorite during his sophomore year, but UCF started to take charge last fall. Asked to name his runner-ups in order, Walker listed Michigan, Ohio State, Miami and then Florida. He was asked about the Gators' recruitment of him.

"(Florida) showed me the scheme they have for me and the fit, but I just didn't see myself in that," Walker said. "I didn't see myself playing for the Florida Gators."

There was online chatter from Ohio State fans that his mother was pressuring him to stay home. Walker saw the mentions on Twitter and wanted to set the record straight.

"I saw some tweets that my mom made my decision," Walker said. "That's not true. I made my decision. My parents had nothing to do with it. I think it was wrong for them to say that. It was all me. My parents agreed. They didn't care whatever school I went to. They would have supported me. This is all my choice."

Is his recruitment shut down?

"I'm not taking any more visits," he said. "I think I'm done. I'm going to try and win a state championship with my team. That's what I'm focused on."

Walker plans to enroll in January, which means he'll be able to participate in spring practice next year. That will give him a leg up since he's hoping he can play early.

"My goal is to be the best player I can be and win a couple awards," Walker said.

Ever since they arrived, Malzahn and his staff have made a concentrated effort to recruit the Orlando area, really pushing the "Hometown Hero" concept. Walker is proud to be the latest top player to stay home.

"It really means something to me," Walker said. "I've lived here my whole life. I want to do it for my city."



