Jordyn Bridgewater, a 6-foot wide receiver from Winter Garden's West Orange High School, will be staying home.

Bridgewater announced his commitment to UCF on Friday, picking the Knights over a finalists list that also included Tulane and Pittsburgh.

He's been a longtime target of wide receivers coach Grant Heard. Bridgewater received his UCF offer in March and visited multiple times, most recently for Knight Splash in late July.

As a junior last year, Bridgewater caught 40 passes for 886 yards and nine touchdowns.



Bridgewater is UCF's 18th overall commitment and the fourth wide receiver joining Kason Stokes, Ric'Darious Farmer and Bredell Richardson. That's a big position of need with a senior-laden receiver corps.

UCF's Rivals.com team recruiting ranking is currently No. 24, just one point shy of the 23 spot.