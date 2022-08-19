Hometown Hero Timmy McClain: It's a "blessing" to be at UCF
Timmy McClain is coming home.
After starting nine games as a true freshman at South Florida, the former Sanford Seminole star is making the move to the hometown team. He'll redshirt at UCF this fall then join the quarterback competition as a redshirt sophomore in 2023.
UCFSports.com caught up with McClain on Friday, hours after he announced his transfer decision. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.
"As soon as I hit the portal, (UCF) contacted me," McClain said. "That was pretty special. I can't believe my hometown college is hitting me up. That was pretty exciting. It was a blessing, really."
Before coaches were able to get in touch, McClain said some of his friends on the team, including Kam Moore, the Henderson twins and Nikai Martinez, started hitting him up.
McClain said secondary coach David Gibbs was his primary recruiter during this quick process. He also spoke with offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and head coach Gus Malzahn.
"They were really impressed with my play from last year," McClain said.
He nearly led the Bulls to a War on I-4 upset of UCF before their offensive drive stalled in the red zone with no time remaining.
"They were impressed how I was able to move the ball with my legs and being able to stand back in the pocket and throw," McClain. "Really, (how I executed) the two-minute drill when the game was on the line."
McClain fits the mold of what Malzahn likes in a quarterback.
"I've done some research," McClain said. "I know (Gus) had Cam Newton and Nick Marshall. Those guys, I resemble their play a little bit. I'm not as big as those guys, but I'm just as athletic and can throw the ball just as well."
He visited campus on Thursday. Most of his high school recruitment was in a dead period due to the pandemic, so this was his first time seeing the facilities and academic buildings.
"I was surprised at how big the school was," McClain said. "I was shocked. (I was thinking) this is a place I would consider being at for the next three years."
McClain said he always wanted to make a quick decision so he could enroll at a new school and not miss the fall semester. He will redshirt this season while getting acclimated to UCF's offense.
"I'm going to work on my game and learn the playbook," McClain said. "I'll be on the scout team and try to get the defense better by giving them a look. To be honest, I'm fine with that. Getting those guys better and ready to play. I'm totally fine with being a team player."
He's also pumped to play in front of a big fanbase. McClain experienced it firsthand last season.
"To be quite honest with you, the stadium, the Bounce House, I was really shocked," McClain said. "I was amazed by the atmosphere. This is where I want to play. I like this place."
He also will get the opportunity to play on a bigger stage with UCF moving up to the Big 12 next season.
"I'm really excited about that," McClain said. "I've always dreamed of playing at a Power Five school and the fact I'm able to do it here in my hometown is really a huge blessing for me."
He said he's proud to be a "Hometown Hero."
"Me being known in the area, I can do a lot around the community with Sanford, Orlando, Apopka" McClain said. "The community that took me in. I'm glad that I'm able to be back home and do good things for the community."
McClain loves studying great quarterbacks. Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr is a favorite. So is former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel.
"I try to play like Johnny Manziel," McClain said. "Try to see what he sees and make guys miss when he's in the pocket and out of the pocket. I try to put that in my game. I can throw the football. Being able to make guys miss and being able to improvise can take my game to a whole other level."
Over this next year, he wants to continue improving his knowledge of the game.
"With my IQ, my athleticism and my talent to throw the ball, I think that's going to be really hard to stop," McClain said.
What are his goals for his UCF career?
"Win the first Big 12 championship," McClain said. "That's the goal I want to accomplish. My own personal goal is winning the Heisman. I'm going to try to do everything in my power to accomplish all that by next year. I'm going to get ready this year so I'll be able to accomplish all that next year."