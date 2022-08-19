Hometown Hero Timmy McClain: It's a "blessing" to be at UCF

Timmy McClain is coming home.

After starting nine games as a true freshman at South Florida, the former Sanford Seminole star is making the move to the hometown team. He'll redshirt at UCF this fall then join the quarterback competition as a redshirt sophomore in 2023.

UCFSports.com caught up with McClain on Friday, hours after he announced his transfer decision. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

"As soon as I hit the portal, (UCF) contacted me," McClain said. "That was pretty special. I can't believe my hometown college is hitting me up. That was pretty exciting. It was a blessing, really."

Before coaches were able to get in touch, McClain said some of his friends on the team, including Kam Moore, the Henderson twins and Nikai Martinez, started hitting him up.

McClain said secondary coach David Gibbs was his primary recruiter during this quick process. He also spoke with offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and head coach Gus Malzahn.

"They were really impressed with my play from last year," McClain said.

He nearly led the Bulls to a War on I-4 upset of UCF before their offensive drive stalled in the red zone with no time remaining.

"They were impressed how I was able to move the ball with my legs and being able to stand back in the pocket and throw," McClain. "Really, (how I executed) the two-minute drill when the game was on the line."

McClain fits the mold of what Malzahn likes in a quarterback.

"I've done some research," McClain said. "I know (Gus) had Cam Newton and Nick Marshall. Those guys, I resemble their play a little bit. I'm not as big as those guys, but I'm just as athletic and can throw the ball just as well."

He visited campus on Thursday. Most of his high school recruitment was in a dead period due to the pandemic, so this was his first time seeing the facilities and academic buildings.

"I was surprised at how big the school was," McClain said. "I was shocked. (I was thinking) this is a place I would consider being at for the next three years."