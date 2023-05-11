Isaiah Paul excited to return to the Sunshine State to play for UCF
Isaiah Paul is happy to be headed home.
The Fort Lauderdale native and former Incarnate Word linebacker committed to UCF earlier this week as a graduate transfer. UCFSports.com caught up with Paul on Thursday to talk about his decision.
The initial link to the Knights came via Kam Martin, UCF's first-year running backs coach who was on staff at UIW last year.
"At Incarnate Word, we had our little run last year with the new coaching staff," Paul said. "Coach Kam was part of the staff and he saw I was attacking every day at practice. He saw in the North Dakota State game especially what I could bring to the table. When I hopped in the portal, the coaching staff from UIW went to Texas State, I had coaches calling me. Then Coach Kam called me. He's from Port Arthur, Tex., and the Port Arthur area code popped up on my phone. I already knew who it was. He put in a good word for me and the ball just kept rolling."
That ultimately led to an official visit this past weekend.
"It was great," Paul said. "Very welcoming. They treated us with a lot of love. They were real genuine people. You can tell the way people talk to each other how real they were. They weren't faking their energy.
"That was the first time I really talked to (UCF linebackers) Coach (Ernie) Sims. We were all at dinner along with Coach (Addison) Williams, the DC. We were talking about football, who was the best running back of this generation, receiver, corner, just small talk that led to bigger conversations. It was a great weekend."
Paul initially transferred to Washington State in January before having a change of heart and re-entering the portal in March. While he graduated from Brennan High School in San Antonio, he also cherishes his Florida roots.
"I'm originally from Fort Lauderdale," he said. "I moved to San Antonio when I was eight or nine. I've always considered Florida my first home."
Why UCF?
"The opportunity," Paul said. "It's great having somebody like Gus Malzahn believing in me and my talent. That says a lot. We've got some big things lined up this year."
It turns out Malzahn was another big reason he committed.
"It was like meeting a legend," Paul said. "Being a kid where I'm from, you don't meet guys like Gus Malzahn. He beat Nick Saban three times. He's a great guy."
At Incarnate Word, Paul was a three-year starter. He had an abbreviated 2022 campaign due to injury, though returned for their December FCS playoff game against North Dakota State and registered 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.
In 2021, Paul had 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, appearing on the All-Southland Conference second team.
Due to COVID, FCS teams delayed their 2020 season to the spring of 2021. In six games, Paul registered 38 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss and earned a spot on the All-Southland third team.
In 2019, Paul played mostly as a reserve but did get two starts, finishing with 37 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. He redshirted in 2018.
At UCF, Paul isn't sure what his defined role will be. He just wants to play.
"Whatever they require of me," Paul said. "Being myself every day and putting in work, showing my grit. Doing what I've been doing."
How would he describe himself as a player?
"I play with personality," Paul said. "When I put the shoulder pads and helmet on, those who know, it's time to hit that switch."
Paul also visited UTSA, Texas State, Liberty and UConn and had interest from Cincinnati.
"Bringing me back home is something I needed," Paul said.
He has family nearby too.
"They stay in Palm Bay, it's only like an hour away (from UCF)," Paul said.
Despite being first team all-state coming out of high school, Paul was mostly overlooked in recruiting.
"My senior year, I was first team All-Class 6A, All-State, Defensive MVP of the league," Paul said. "I'm on a list with guys who are in the NFL currently. I had no offers. Zero. I did get offers from JUCOs like Cisco, Blinn, Trinity Valley. I had some D2. Then UIW came calling. I had to make a name for myself and put my name on the map."
Paul grew up as a fan of some of the all-time defensive greats from Miami - Sean Taylor, Ed Reed and Ray Lewis. He wears No. 21 because of Taylor.
He will have at least one year of eligibility remaining though could have two. He has a medical redshirt request that's currently in the works.
"I'm going to be the best me ever day," Paul said. "That's what I want to accomplish. I know once I'll stack days on days I'll be where I need to be. As long as I keep my head up and stay humble, I'll be all right."
Paul plans to report to UCF next week.