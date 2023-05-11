Isaiah Paul is happy to be headed home.

The Fort Lauderdale native and former Incarnate Word linebacker committed to UCF earlier this week as a graduate transfer. UCFSports.com caught up with Paul on Thursday to talk about his decision.

The initial link to the Knights came via Kam Martin, UCF's first-year running backs coach who was on staff at UIW last year.

"At Incarnate Word, we had our little run last year with the new coaching staff," Paul said. "Coach Kam was part of the staff and he saw I was attacking every day at practice. He saw in the North Dakota State game especially what I could bring to the table. When I hopped in the portal, the coaching staff from UIW went to Texas State, I had coaches calling me. Then Coach Kam called me. He's from Port Arthur, Tex., and the Port Arthur area code popped up on my phone. I already knew who it was. He put in a good word for me and the ball just kept rolling."

That ultimately led to an official visit this past weekend.

"It was great," Paul said. "Very welcoming. They treated us with a lot of love. They were real genuine people. You can tell the way people talk to each other how real they were. They weren't faking their energy.

"That was the first time I really talked to (UCF linebackers) Coach (Ernie) Sims. We were all at dinner along with Coach (Addison) Williams, the DC. We were talking about football, who was the best running back of this generation, receiver, corner, just small talk that led to bigger conversations. It was a great weekend."

Paul initially transferred to Washington State in January before having a change of heart and re-entering the portal in March. While he graduated from Brennan High School in San Antonio, he also cherishes his Florida roots.

"I'm originally from Fort Lauderdale," he said. "I moved to San Antonio when I was eight or nine. I've always considered Florida my first home."

Why UCF?

"The opportunity," Paul said. "It's great having somebody like Gus Malzahn believing in me and my talent. That says a lot. We've got some big things lined up this year."

It turns out Malzahn was another big reason he committed.

"It was like meeting a legend," Paul said. "Being a kid where I'm from, you don't meet guys like Gus Malzahn. He beat Nick Saban three times. He's a great guy."