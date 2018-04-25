Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines linebacker Aric Horne, who picked up an offer from UCF in January, made the trip down this past weekend for the spring game. It was his second visit in the past two months as he also attended the Junior Day in February.

"UCF made me feel like family," Horne said of his experience. "They told me I could step right in and play right away. What stood out to me (about the spring game) is how the defense plays together."

Other offers include USF, UConn and Rutgers. He says he's still open at this point.

"I like UCF because it's close to home," Horne said. "I'd have an opportunity to get on the field pretty early too."

Raines won the Class 4A State Championship this past season.



