UCFSports - Jake Hescock looking to even the series vs. USF; announces return for 2021

Jake Hescock isn't ready to hang up his cleats.

The redshirt senior tight end says he'll take advantage of his extra year of eligibility - available to all players this season due to COVD-19 - in order to further grow until the tutelage of co-offensive coordinator Alex Golesh as well continue to be a mentor and leader to what will still be a young tight end room in 2021.

In the meantime, Hescock is looking forward to ending the regular season with a win at South Florida. And thanks to a couple of his teammates, Alec Holler and Max Holler, he's become very familiar with the history of the War on I-4.

You've been around a few years now, so you've seen a few of these War on I-4s. What does the rivalry mean to you when you're getting ready to play South Florida?

"Just the whole history of the thing. I had the luxury of being on the 2017 team when we won and last year. We've been on a little bit of a streak. There's so much history to this rivalry, even going back to the 2000s when they were kicking our butts. We want to even up the series. This one is for all the old players too that might have lost to these guys. They want to see us win."

Is there a favorite memory for you in this series that stands out?

"That would be everybody's, the 2017 kickoff return. That's got to be on the top of everybody's list. That was a crazy moment. I remember being on the sideline going crazy, running up and down the sideline. It was almost surreal. I was thinking it would be really cool if he takes this back and he did. It was awesome."

With you being a senior, how much did you take pride in being a leader?

"I think everybody took a lot of pride in it. It was a really tough year to lead. It was a new year. A year that nobody has had to lead in before. I think I said in my last interview here that I reached out to Michael Colubiale for some help. I've never been in this situation before. Nobody else really have been. I had to hold guys accountable when they were 1,000 miles away from me during the offseason. It's not just being accountable when we're in the building. We've got to be accountable outside the building too and making sure we stay safe and keep everybody healthy. We had to lead in a lot of different ways. I really enjoyed it, the process and the struggles of it. It made me a better leader in the long run."

What sort of challenge does USF present?

"I think their tempo on defense, the way they fly around. They're fast. They're physical. They're always going to do that. I think that's a staple of their defense, even more than normal this year. They play fast and play hard. That's going to be a challenge for us."