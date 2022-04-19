Jamal Meriweather excited to join UCF family

For Jamal Meriweather, his decision came down to relationships.

As the Brunswick (Ga.) offensive tackle started reeling in offers, a group that included Utah, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, USC, Houston, Cincinnati, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee and West Virginia, Meriweather kept circling back to the connections he had down at UCF.

So prior to Saturday's spring game, which was his third visit in recent months, Meriweather jumped on board UCF's recruiting class becoming the Knights' fourth commit for 2023. He then officially announced his decision Easter Sunday.

"I always wanted to go to a college where I feel like I'm part of the family," Meriweather said. "That was the main thing."

Standing tall at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, Meriweather is a former defensive lineman turned offensive tackle, making his offensive debut this past season. That caught UCF's attention, who invited him to a game last year.

"I went down there for the South Florida game," Meriweather said. "One of my coaches, Mike Gibson, brought down me and Ka'Shawn Thomas. I talked to Coach William Lee and he liked how I look, said I need to gain another 20 pounds. I was about 240 then. He said when you put on 20 more pounds you'll look like a grown man and we'll offer you."

The game made an impression.

"I liked the atmosphere," Meriweather said. "I liked the energy from the students, jumping up and down. They're crunk in that stadium."

Being tall for his age, Meriweather gravitated towards basketball before going out for football, first seeing time as a defensive lineman.

"My first love was basketball," Meriweather said. "I used to take basketball real serious. One day my dad was like, 'You should play football.' Once I got used to the contact and started lighting people up, I was like basketball ain't nothing like this! As I grew into it, football became my thing."

A big turning point for him was this past season when he started playing offensive tackle.

"I didn't think I'd like playing tackle, but when I actually got in a game and started pancaking people, I liked how that feels, taking advantage and being dominant. This is fun!"