UCFSports - Jaylon Griffin commits: 'UCF treated me like family'

"With that being said, I will be committing to THE University of Central Florida!"

"First and foremost I want to thank God, without him I wouldn't even be in the position to type this," Griffin posted. "Also, I want to say Happy Father's Day to my dad, and every other father out there. This is a decision I made on my own and with my family, having my best interest in mind. I want to thank my community of Huntsville, Tex., and I also want to thank Kilgore J.C. for developing me into a better man and player than I was...

Reached on Sunday, Griffin said it was the family feel with the UCF staff that won him over. He was recruited by his future position coach, Darrell Wyatt.

"They just treated me like family right off the bat," Griffin said. "Coach Wyatt, we would talk every day even before I committed. He was calling himself Uncle Wyatt to me. We had great conversations outside of football too. I felt like I would fit in. The virtual tour actually helped me a lot with the decision."

Griffin made the commitment call on Sunday morning, informing head coach Josh Heupel and Wyatt of his intentions.

"I told Coach Heup that I was all in," Griffin said. "I want to commit. I told him I've been praying about it, thinking about it for the past couple days and I felt it was the right decision. UCF is going to be losing some wide receivers so I can come right in and make an impact for the team. Coach Heup was real excited. He was at his son's baseball game. He told me he can't wait for me to get there. Coach Wyatt was excited too. We've been talking so much throughout this whole process. He was a big part of the decision for me."

A congratulatory message also came in from UCF's star quarterback, Dillon Gabriel.

"I've been talking to Dillon Gabriel too," Griffin said. "We have a good relationship. Real humble guy. We started talking through Twitter first. He DM'd me and introduced himself and we started having a conversation. He's excited too."

Griffin has seen a recent growth spurt, now measuring in almost 6-foot-4.

"I've grown about two inches (since high school)," Griffin said. I'm probably 6-3 to 6-4. I had a good year my senior year at Huntsville High School, but I didn't have my priorities straight and qualified late. I had a couple late offers from Lamar and Stephen F. Austin, but didn't want to rush into anything. I had a good relationship with Coach (Peter) Hopkins, the offensive coordinator at Kilgore, who recruited me there."

He saw limited action as a freshman at Kilgore with several older players in front of him, including Nebraska signee Omar Manning, but has still generated plenty of recruiting attention this spring with more than two dozen offers.

"I have a good relationship with my coaches here in Huntsville and they were still helping to get my name out along with the Kilgore coaches," Griffin said. "I was playing slot (at Kilgore) because we had some big-time receivers on the outside. They were using me there, running the ball and making plays.."

Griffin didn't expect the avalanche of offers to come as quickly as they did, especially without spring football or the evaluation period. He reeled in more than 25 and ended up focusing on a final list that included UCF, Nebraska, Kansas, Louisiana Tech and Fresno State. West Virginia also recently entered the picture last week.

"I'm not gonna lie, I thought it would eventually happen but I didn't think it would happen this fast," he said.

Some players have been playing for their entire lives. For Griffin, it's only been a few years.

"I didn't start playing football until my sophomore year," Griffin said. "That's part of the reason I qualified late. I didn't know I had a chance to play college football. Coach (Rodney) Southern, the head coach at Huntsville, saw me in the hallway one day at school. He asked me what sports I played. I told him I didn't play any sports. He asked for my parents' phone number so I gave it to him. They had a conversation and before I knew it I was playing football. That turned out to be a great decision."

Griffin says he always liked football as a fan and grew to love playing it as well.

"I saw Odell Beckham make that one-handed catch and I was thinking I'd love to do that," Griffin said. "At first I played safety, then I asked to play wide receiver. I had good junior and senior seasons."

His favorite NFL receiver though is Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons.

Griffin also picked up track in high school, posting an impressive 23'11" long jump during his junior year which was a school record.

The plan is for Griffin to graduate in December and be at UCF next January. He plans to major in criminal justice.

"I want to make an early impact," Griffin said. "Coach Wyatt says he recruited me to start and be an impact right away."

Griffin is UCF's ninth commitment in the 2021 class and fourth from a wide receiver, joining Davis Mallinger, Xavier Franks and Cameron Brady.





