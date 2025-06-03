Jayvian Tanelus sees early opportunity at UCF

Jayvian Tanelus had high expectations heading into his first official visit. UCF delivered.

The Class of 2026 running back from the Community School of Naples spent the weekend in Orlando as one of several top targets hosted by the Knights. He came away impressed.

"It was great," Tanelus said. "Every coach showed great hospitality. They made me and my family feel, I guess, like we were at home."

The itinerary included campus tours, a photo shoot, dinners with the staff and a trip to Universal Studios. On the first night, Tanelus was paired with senior running back Myles Montgomery as his player host.

"He gave us a lot of advice," Tanelus said. "He really told us how it works. You've got to listen to your coach. When they're telling you something, you've got to be able to listen. They're not going to baby you like in high school. You've got to do what they say because that's your job on the line."

Tanelus spent the majority of the visit alongside running backs coach Jimmy Beal, who has made him a clear priority in UCF's class.

"We spent a lot of time together," Tanelus said. "He's a real good dude, he's a real funny guy. He's a great coach, he loves what he does. I've met him multiple times, because he came down this spring to see me multiple times."