Jeff Lebby talks Dillon Gabriel
Freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel made headlines for his performance against Stanford earning Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week honors after completing 22 of 30 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns. The most impressive part of that stat line? UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said it was the fact Gabriel had zero turnovers.
Here's everything Lebby had to say after Wednesday's practice.
Dillon making his second start against Stanford. Big game, I know they all are, but first game at home for him starting. He did he handle the moment?
"He handled it in a great way. Real similar to how he handled FAU from a preparation standpoint, calmness and demeanor. Proud of that."
For a true freshman, how far advanced is he from your usual true freshman?
"Him coming in in January was a huge part of that. Then he's got great feel for the game. He's got great feel for the position. He is ahead of where most 18 year olds are. It's because of the amount of work he's put in. He's entrusted by everybody in the room which has helped him."
Considering it's a good defense he beat last week, what was the most special aspect of his performance?
"Taking care of the football. If we continue to do that, we'll be in a good spot."
What is the key to throwing a really good deep ball? It seems like he does it really well.
"He's naturally got really good feel and naturally will put air under the football. He understands that we've got really good players out on the perimeter that can go run down balls and track down balls. So if you give them a chance with some air, we've got a chance to make plays."
I know that's a big part of your offense, is that something you really work on with quarterbacks? Is it footwork? Is that a part of it too?
"Always. Creating consistency through body positions and those types of things. He's worked really hard at it. We throw a bunch of deep balls in practice to get good work at it. I think that's maybe where we're a little different than other people. He's done a good job and needs to continue that."
After the FAU game, Dillon was a little critical of his performance. He took a major step forward. How coachable is he?
"Very. He was critical of his performance this past weekend. He understands we've got a chance to play a lot cleaner, play a lot faster. Situational football, we've got a ways to go. He's critical of himself and that's what you love about him."
Can you talk about the clock that needs to be in his head against a Pitt defense that's gotten a lot of sacks this season.
"Just understanding what's going on, the different looks they're going to give you situationally. Kind of what I just mentioned. Understanding the different packages they have. Where you're protected and where you're not and how to beat it with the ball. Taking care of the football is the No. 1 thing and he'll continue to do that."
How is he preparation wise through the week? Some of the players said they were amazed at how much time he puts in with film study and understanding what everybody is supposed to be doing.
"He's here all day, every day. He really is. And he's a great student, so he takes care of his books. He stays on top of that. He's in the building all day, every day."
I know he got in here early. Maybe sometimes you don't know what to expect when you recruit a guy, but was there something early that surprised you, maybe you realized that he wasn't acting like a typical freshman?
"I think the commitment and the time that he took to be in the building every single day in January, February and March leading up to those 15 workouts and then you see him get on the grass and understand how to prepare like an old guy. Like a vet. That's something that he naturally has. That's when you knew he had a chance to be special because he's going to prepare in the right way."
How much easier does that make your job?
"A whole bunch. Let's keep it that way."
Did I miss something? Did you say he was starting this week?
"We're always working through it. We feel good about everybody in the room, for sure."
Is it easy for him to have an even keel personality because of that preparation that he puts in? Or is that just him?
"I think any time that you prepare the way you should prepare, there's going to be a sense of confidence because you know you're ready for every single moment in the football game. That creates calmness and confidence. That's something he comes by because of the way he works during the week."
Opponent wise, they always want to take something away from you. How do you determine what you think they're going to take away?
"We're going to get on the field and adjust. We're going to find ways to take what they give us and be productive and move the chains and get first downs and ultimately score points. That's our goal regardless of who is on the field and what the situation is."
How is Darriel Mack doing coming back from the ankle?
"Good. He's been really good. He's done a good job in practice. He had a good day today. Had a good day yesterday. He's getting back to himself."
Is this the deepest quarterback room you've been a part of?
"Yeah, it really is. We've got guys that can go out and make plays. There's more than one. There's more than two. Let's keep it that way."
Can you talk about the offensive line and the belief you have in them?
"We're playing with a big-time offensive line. I think that's something that gets overlooked quite a bit. We've got a bunch of guys back. We've got guys that have played a bunch of ball, played in a bunch of big games. The guy snapping the football for us every single play is a guy that's played in a ton of big games, big atmospheres, so nothing is too big. That gives Dillon a sense of calmness as well which has been huge for his success."