Freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel made headlines for his performance against Stanford earning Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week honors after completing 22 of 30 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns. The most impressive part of that stat line? UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said it was the fact Gabriel had zero turnovers.

Here's everything Lebby had to say after Wednesday's practice.

Dillon making his second start against Stanford. Big game, I know they all are, but first game at home for him starting. He did he handle the moment?

"He handled it in a great way. Real similar to how he handled FAU from a preparation standpoint, calmness and demeanor. Proud of that."

For a true freshman, how far advanced is he from your usual true freshman?

"Him coming in in January was a huge part of that. Then he's got great feel for the game. He's got great feel for the position. He is ahead of where most 18 year olds are. It's because of the amount of work he's put in. He's entrusted by everybody in the room which has helped him."

Considering it's a good defense he beat last week, what was the most special aspect of his performance?

"Taking care of the football. If we continue to do that, we'll be in a good spot."

What is the key to throwing a really good deep ball? It seems like he does it really well.

"He's naturally got really good feel and naturally will put air under the football. He understands that we've got really good players out on the perimeter that can go run down balls and track down balls. So if you give them a chance with some air, we've got a chance to make plays."

I know that's a big part of your offense, is that something you really work on with quarterbacks? Is it footwork? Is that a part of it too?

"Always. Creating consistency through body positions and those types of things. He's worked really hard at it. We throw a bunch of deep balls in practice to get good work at it. I think that's maybe where we're a little different than other people. He's done a good job and needs to continue that."

After the FAU game, Dillon was a little critical of his performance. He took a major step forward. How coachable is he?

"Very. He was critical of his performance this past weekend. He understands we've got a chance to play a lot cleaner, play a lot faster. Situational football, we've got a ways to go. He's critical of himself and that's what you love about him."