During his weekly availability, UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke about Dillon Gabriel's first start at FAU, the process of now fully-cleared Darriel Mack Jr. re-acclimating back into the offense and the status of Brandon Wimbush.

After going back and looking at the film, what was your evaluation of Dillon Gabriel's first start?

"He did some good things. He did some things that we need to clean up. Obviously, we had huge chunk plays in the throw game and the run game which took some stress off of him which we were hoping to continue to create. It's who we are, always been. But he did a good job. He took care of the football. We've talked a lot about that since he got here and he did a did a good job it."

What was he like just leading up to the game? He's a young guy, a true freshman being put out there. I know he played the first week, but knowing he was going to start.

"He was himself. And it was good to see. It really was. We were in the hotel Friday and Saturday morning and it just felt good that he was himself and you could tell that he was confident in what he was about to go do. That made everybody else feel good.

With Darriel Mack being available, how tough is it trying to mix him into this?

"First of all, it's good to have D.J. back and him healthy. That's been a huge advantage and we're going to kind of work through things and see where it ends up.

How big of a hurdle is it for Mack not going through camp, missing all that valuable time?

"The thing that helps D.J. is that he has played, and he's been in the room every single day. And so that part of it has helped him. He's got experience, which you gotta live, and that's that's a big part of it. But he's knocked the rust off and he's doing a good job."

A lot of teams would kill to have one guy that can win at quarterback and you guys have three or maybe four. How do you evaluate who gives you the best chance to win every week?

"That's our job. That's why they call us coaches. We got to put our guys in positions of success regardless of who's taking the snap. I've said that a bunch. We want guys that are going to give great production and take care of the football. On a week to week basis we'll make decisions based on those things, who puts us in the best situations and gives us the best predictable outcomes. Those are the guys that are going to play."