Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste excited about his future at UCF
One of UCF's top defensive commitments, South Dade linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, returned to campus this past weekend for his official visit.
"I loved everything that is my future home!," Jean-Baptiste said in a message. "Every time I get on campus I fall even more in love with the school. I'm really excited about the future for UCF."
Jean-Baptiste emerged as the Knights' top linebacker target last spring and he committed in June shortly after an unofficial visit. He says he loved seeing UCF continue their dominance into 2018. The Knights have now won 25 straight games heading into the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl against LSU.
"It was amazing to watch," Jean-Baptiste said. "Those guys played grown man football and always played hard for all four quarters. I know for a fact we will keep things rolling. We are dogs!"
He says he liked learning more about UCF's future facility plans. A new football building is currently under construction and the school will soon break ground on "Recovery Cove," a lazy river resort-style pool adjacent to the stadium that will be reserved for student-athlete use.
"All the construction they're doing to upgrade our facilities and resources will help us become an even better team," Jean-Baptiste said.
KnightNation I promise you we will Bring even more championships⚔️ #REALHITTAS #CHARGEON⚔️ pic.twitter.com/FCMKZKotKH— jeremiah™ (@jeremiahjean33) December 9, 2018
He also enjoyed his conversations with the staff. He was recruited by defensive coordinator Randy Shannon and cornerbacks coach Corey Bell.
"It felt amazing to meet with the coaches again," Jean-Baptiste said. "They're really looking out for me and treat me like family."
As a January enrollee, Jean-Baptiste will able to get acclimated earlier to college life and gain valuable reps during spring practice. UCF sees him as a middle linebacker that could compete right away in the void that will be left by graduating senior Pat Jasinski.
"They said because I'm coming in early that I have a high chance to get ahead of the game so I can get on the field early and make big plays," Jean-Baptiste said.
Fellow Miami native Randy Charlton served as Jean-Baptiste's player host.
"I hung out with most of the team and built a strong bond with those guys," Jean-Baptiste said.
He's also close with many of UCF's current commits, including Tatum Bethune and Amari Johnson who also visited. The group was joined by Jarvis Brownlee, who is considering flipping from Miami to UCF.
"I think (Brownlee) may jump on board, but we shall see on signing day," Jean-Baptiste said.
Jean-Baptiste plans to sign Dec. 19.