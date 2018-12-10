One of UCF's top defensive commitments, South Dade linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, returned to campus this past weekend for his official visit.

"I loved everything that is my future home!," Jean-Baptiste said in a message. "Every time I get on campus I fall even more in love with the school. I'm really excited about the future for UCF."

Jean-Baptiste emerged as the Knights' top linebacker target last spring and he committed in June shortly after an unofficial visit. He says he loved seeing UCF continue their dominance into 2018. The Knights have now won 25 straight games heading into the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl against LSU.

"It was amazing to watch," Jean-Baptiste said. "Those guys played grown man football and always played hard for all four quarters. I know for a fact we will keep things rolling. We are dogs!"

He says he liked learning more about UCF's future facility plans. A new football building is currently under construction and the school will soon break ground on "Recovery Cove," a lazy river resort-style pool adjacent to the stadium that will be reserved for student-athlete use.

"All the construction they're doing to upgrade our facilities and resources will help us become an even better team," Jean-Baptiste said.