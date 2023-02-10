For Jireh Wilson, UCF checked all the boxes.

The East Carolina defensive back didn't know what to expect when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in late December, but he quickly became intrigued when UCF defensive coordinator Addison Williams reached out with interest.

"I just wanted a chance to play on a bigger stage than the American Conference," Wilson said. "I wanted to be somewhere I could feel at home. Develop good relationships with the coaches. Just a nice area. (I wanted to play on a) team that has a lot of support like UCF does with Orlando. Just a chance to play at the next level. Winning history. Everything UCF has is pretty much what I was looking for when I entered."

Wilson was one of ECU's best defensive players, earning PFF grades of 72.9 (2021) and 71.1 (2022) the past two seasons. In 2022, he tied for the team lead with three interceptions while also forcing a pair of fumbles. He was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Pirates' 34-13 win against UCF.

"Coach Addison (Williams) told me they have a good defensive plan going into the Big 12, a well put-together team," Wilson said. "I don't think they lost too much. They'll be able to build on what they did last year. He liked my skill set and loved my game. He had prior knowledge of me because I had played against them the last couple years. Everything he told me felt right. I put my trust in him. I felt this is the right place for me."

Wilson has played safety, but nickel could also be a possibility. He played sam linebacker early in his ECU career.

"I feel I can play both levels, second and third level," Wilson said. "Nickel, deep safety. I can do anything that a DB needs to do. I love to hit. I can play man. Drop back in deep zone. Anything a coach needs. I can blitz. I feel I'm a good all-around football player on the defensive side."

What specific skills does he take pride in?

"I would say my blitzing ability, tackling and making plays on the ball in the passing game," Wilson said.

During his transfer recruitment, Wilson announced offers from West Virginia, Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Boston College, Baylor and Kansas.

He visited UCF in early January, committing shortly thereafter.

"It was kind of weird when I came on my visit because I've played here twice as an opponent," Wilson said. "Just being in the facility and whatnot, meeting the coaches I just played against a few months ago, I will say it was definitely a little weird."

Wilson didn't have to watch any videos to get an idea on what it's like to play inside the Bounce House. He's already played here twice in 2019 and 2021, both of which were ECU losses.

"I loved playing here as an opponent because of the (fan support)," Wilson said. "When you're in the visiting locker room, you can feel it. They call it the Bounce House because of the vibration. There's two student sections. I loved everything about the game day atmosphere here."

UCF and ECU have been considered rivals. How did his old teammates take the news?

"Everybody was happy for me," Wilson said. "Nobody gave me a hard time."

Wilson, originally a member of the high school class of 2018, will have one season of eligibility remaining. He can't wait to lead UCF into their inaugural year in the Big 12.

"Coach (Gus) Malzahn came into our first team meeting of the spring and said our goal is to win the Big 12," Wilson said. "That's needs to be everybody's intent in everything we do from conditioning, lifting weights, diet, how you are on and off the field, spring ball... Everything leading up to the season. It's all about winning the Big 12. You win the Big 12 and you'll have a chance to showcase on the national stage."

For his final year, Wilson wants to have a big campaign that will lead to a shot in the NFL. But he's not focused on individual accolades.

"For the season, I want us to win," he said. "Obviously my goal is to get to the next level, but you won't get to the next level if you're not part of a winning program. For me, it's all about making our defense as good as possible. We have a new (defensive coordinator) so I know there will be some changes, so it's all about buying into the scheme and getting everybody on the same page."

Asked if he had a Super Bowl pick between the Eagles and Chiefs, Wilson smiled. He then showed off his Eagles lanyard. Eagles all the way.

"Growing up my favorite player was DeSean Jackson," Wilson said. "I've been an Eagles fan ever since. Even though he left (the Eagles), I never left."



