Update: Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports Joe Girardi has decided to decline UCF's offer, despite discussions that had reached an advanced stage. Sources had indicated to UCFSports.com Girardi had discussed staff positions with assistant coaches over the last 24 hours and the school had been making preparations for a Friday press conference.

The University of Central Florida is targeting Joe Girardi as its new head baseball coach sources tell UCFSports.com, a seismic move sure to send shockwaves through the baseball community.

UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir interviewed several coaches for the position, including head coaches and top assistants at the college level, ultimately focusing on Girardi to lead the Knights into the Big 12.

One of the biggest names in Major League Baseball as both a player and manager, Girardi would come to Orlando as a four-time World Series Champion with the New York Yankees. That includes three rings as a player (1996, 1998, 1999) and once as their manager (2009).

A native of Peoria, Ill., and graduate of Northwestern University, Girardi spent 15 seasons in the big leagues as a catcher with the Chicago Cubs (1989-1992), Colorado Rockies (1993-95), New York Yankees (1996-1999), the Cubs again (2000-2002) and St. Louis Cardinals (2003).

Following his playing career in 2004, Girardi worked television broadcasts for the Yankees on the YES Network. In 2005, Girardi accepted an assistant coaching position with the Yankees as bench coach.

Girardi made his managerial debut with the Florida Marlins in 2006, guiding the low-payroll team to playoff contention and was honored with National League Manager of the Year. He was hired as manager of the Yankees in 2008, leading the team to a World Series Championship in 2009.

He coached in New York through the 2017 season and had five more playoff appearances (2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017), including three trips to the American League Championship Series (2010, 2012, 2017).

Though the Yankees were one game away from the World Series in 2017, team management opted to move on from Girardi. After a decade in New York, Girardi relocated his family to Florida while he contemplated his next move. He spent 2018 and 2019 as an analyst at MLB Network while also coaching his high-school age son in travel baseball.