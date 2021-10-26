Joey Hart, one of the emerging players in the Class of 2023, made an official visit to UCF over the weekend.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard who attends Indiana's Linton-Stockton High School has been on UCF's radar since the summer and also visited unofficially a couple months back.

"We started talking more in the summer during AAU," Hart said. "I noticed Coach (Jaycob) Ammerman attending a lot of my games, so when he reached out I wasn't surprised."

Head coach Johnny Dawkins and assistant coach Robbie Laing recently went up to Indiana to see him.

"I actually took an unofficial to UCF at the beginning of the school year, then Coach Dawkins and Coach Laing came up a couple weeks ago to watch my practice and visit with me."

The official visit was locked in for this past weekend.

"I arrived Thursday night," Hart said. "We went and ate, then I spent the day there on Friday. Went to the football game, toured campus and watched their practice. Met the weightlifting coach. We ate dinner again. On Saturday, we took off in the morning."