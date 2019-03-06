No. 25 UCF MBB hosts No. 20 Cincinnati on Thursday in what will be the first-ever top 25 matchup inside CFE Arena.

During his interview earlier today, UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins talks about the game and also the impact of UCF's four seniors who will be playing in their final home game.

"They've meant a lot to me," Dawkins said. "It'll be emotional for everyone because that will be the last time they play on our court. I'm excited for them. I'm proud of them and what they've accomplished. They've all talked about leaving a legacy and that's what they're doing. It'll be emotional I think for everybody."

Here's what Dawkins had to say about the four seniors, who will be honored prior to tip-off.

B.J. Taylor:

"B.J. has meant so much to the program. I've had him for three years and I've loved coaching him every day. I always think about how committed here. When I took the job, I asked about his commitment to UCF. He said, 'Coach, I came to UCF because I want to leave my legacy here. I wanted to make a difference in my community.' He said, 'I could have gone a lot of places, out of state to play, but I wanted to leave a legacy here in Orlando. It's my home and I want to do something special here.' I love that. When a young man says that, it still brings goosebumps are my arm now. The fact he thought that much about his community. I'm really proud of what he's accomplished."

Tacko Fall:

"It's amazing to see what he's accomplished here. "To have his mom be here and see him play in his last home game here in CFE Arena is special. I'm just really excited for him and everything that he's accomplished. He's living the American dream. Come over here and you can make some amazing things happen. That's what he's done. I'm very proud of him and his family."

Chad Brown:

"The thing I love about Chad is he's the same way every day. I've never seen Chad have a bad day. At a practice or a game, he's the most energized guy. He has the most enthusiasm. It's contagious. He's really our glue guy. Talking about the pieces that make us go, he's the glue guy. He's the one that ties everything together for us. He's been terrific. Just his infectious smilie and his energy, I'm going to savor it as long as I can because it's a unique talent that he has, to pull people together."

Dayon Grifin:

"I'm so excited for Dayon. He's been terrific. He's been one of our best perimeter defenders since he's been here. He's a team guy. He wants to win. He's been able to sacrifice. In his case and Chad, they've showed what sacrifice can do for a team. They could have been in the starting lineup, started some last year, but that hadn't been his role this year. He's embraced what he needs to do to help this team win. He's been selfless this season, both he and Chad. That's what has put us in this position."