UCFSports.com

Jordan Johnson formed closer bond with McKenzie Milton in Hawaii
McKenzie Milton and Jordan Johnson were already best friends and that relationship was only strengthened by a summer trip to Hawaii.
"I had a lot of fun with McKenzie," Johnson said after UCF's first practice on Wednesday. "His older brother was getting married so I went with him to attend the wedding. It was very fun. It was one of the most fun times I've had in my life... I'm glad me and McKenzie have that bond. We got to sit next to each other on a 12-hour flight too, that brought us even closer together."
Johnson says he particularly enjoyed seeing Milton "cut a rug" on the dance floor at the reception. He also loved being able to experience Hawaii.
"McKenzie lives about a five-minute walk from the beach, which is everywhere in Hawaii," Johnson said. "Back home in Jacksonville, it's so vast that I live an hour away from the beach driving and McKenzie is five minutes walking. It was great. We went to the beach almost every day. I went to a luau for the first time and that was a lot of fun."
The food was also top notch.
"I think it was definitely all-you-can-eat buffet style," Johnson said. "There were crab legs, just anything that you can imagine that's delicious. I tried Spam for the first time. I think they call it Musubi Spam. I didn't know what to expect, but it was delicious."
(Side note: Spam is wildly popular in Hawaii. The state consumes 7 million cans per year, which is more than five cans per person. They even have an annual Spam festival called the Waikiki Spam Jam. The canned meat is in such high demand that some stores keep it under lock and key to thwart shoplifting.)
Back in the contiguous 48, Johnson says he appreciated the efforts Josh Heupel and his staff underwent to bring the staff and players closer together, which included many dinners and even a trip to Sea World.
"I think it helped us bond and jell together," Johnson said. "We're getting to know this new staff. A lot of the experiences we're having are building memories and it's going to help us to play for one another and be there for one another, on and off the field."
The offensive line also spent many nights at the home of Glen Elarbee, their position coach.
"I honestly appreciate it," Johnson said. "I love Coach (Greg) Austin to death, our old offensive line coach, but I've never been to his house and I've been to Coach Elarbee's house four times I think. Three or four times already. I just honestly appreciate everything they're trying to do for us and actually getting to know us and show they care for us."
Life motto... #OL @UCF_Football @Gelarbee pic.twitter.com/UvnLoycyoO— Holly Elarbee (@hollyLRB) July 24, 2018
Recently, Elarbee's wife Holly posted to social media a photo showcasing a delicious treat she had made for the offensive line.
"She makes it herself," Johnson said. "I think she puts ice cream sandwiches on the bottom. A dessert casserole if you will. It has a little bit of everything on it. Oreos in it, Oreo ice cream, marshmallows in there. It was delicious."
Switching to football, Johnson was just named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the top center in college football. While he has excelled at the position, it's not a lock he remains there. In the spring game, Johnson slid over to guard while Cole Schneider assumed center duties.
"They got me playing a little bit of both," Johnson said. "We'll see how it works out. I like to think I'm versatile enough to do it all... I said this back in the spring: Cole Schneider is a great player. When he was my backup and I was the starting center, he forced me to be better every single day because if I didn't keep getting better he was going to take my position. That competitive spirit is always good for anybody who is trying to get better. That's the mindset for all of us. If you don't step up and play, the guy behind you is gonna take your spot."
Elarbee has stressed the "best five" will play, so that could mean prior positions are reconfigured.
"This camp is going to show who can play and who is going to be the backup," Johnson said. "Coach made it clear to us that nobody has anything solidified. Everybody is out there competing, whether you've been here for five years or two years. It really doesn't matter."
UCF returns many established playmakers, but Johnson says people need to watch out for a couple wide receivers who just got their feet wet a season ago.
"Gabe Davis," Johnson said. "Ever since he got here he's been a hard worker and that's going to start benefiting him soon. And Marlon Williams. He's a freak athlete. I've made fun of him a lot because he's a pretty big receiver, but he's definitely very explosive. He can jump as high as anybody. I think he's gonna have a breakout year."