UCFSports.com





McKenzie Milton and Jordan Johnson were already best friends and that relationship was only strengthened by a summer trip to Hawaii.

"I had a lot of fun with McKenzie," Johnson said after UCF's first practice on Wednesday. "His older brother was getting married so I went with him to attend the wedding. It was very fun. It was one of the most fun times I've had in my life... I'm glad me and McKenzie have that bond. We got to sit next to each other on a 12-hour flight too, that brought us even closer together."

Johnson says he particularly enjoyed seeing Milton "cut a rug" on the dance floor at the reception. He also loved being able to experience Hawaii.

"McKenzie lives about a five-minute walk from the beach, which is everywhere in Hawaii," Johnson said. "Back home in Jacksonville, it's so vast that I live an hour away from the beach driving and McKenzie is five minutes walking. It was great. We went to the beach almost every day. I went to a luau for the first time and that was a lot of fun."

The food was also top notch.

"I think it was definitely all-you-can-eat buffet style," Johnson said. "There were crab legs, just anything that you can imagine that's delicious. I tried Spam for the first time. I think they call it Musubi Spam. I didn't know what to expect, but it was delicious."

(Side note: Spam is wildly popular in Hawaii. The state consumes 7 million cans per year, which is more than five cans per person. They even have an annual Spam festival called the Waikiki Spam Jam. The canned meat is in such high demand that some stores keep it under lock and key to thwart shoplifting.)

Back in the contiguous 48, Johnson says he appreciated the efforts Josh Heupel and his staff underwent to bring the staff and players closer together, which included many dinners and even a trip to Sea World.

"I think it helped us bond and jell together," Johnson said. "We're getting to know this new staff. A lot of the experiences we're having are building memories and it's going to help us to play for one another and be there for one another, on and off the field."

The offensive line also spent many nights at the home of Glen Elarbee, their position coach.

"I honestly appreciate it," Johnson said. "I love Coach (Greg) Austin to death, our old offensive line coach, but I've never been to his house and I've been to Coach Elarbee's house four times I think. Three or four times already. I just honestly appreciate everything they're trying to do for us and actually getting to know us and show they care for us."