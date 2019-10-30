Senior center Jordan Johnson said it was their work during last week's practices that led to their success at Temple, particularly the fact they were able to rush for 385 yards.

"We had our best week of practice," Johnson said. "Every Tuesday and Wednesday we try to make our best and that Tuesday and Wednesday was our best all year."

The 385 yards on the ground was a season high. Otis Anderson (205 yards, one TD) and Bentavious Thompson (87 yards, two TDs) saw the bulk of carries with Greg McCrae out and Adrian Killins Jr. departing early with an injury as well.

"We know if we can run the ball we're having a successful game," Johnson said. "A lot of times we throw the ball off our run action. If they know running the ball is a threat, that makes people step up in the box and that leaves people wide open."

Johnson also noted the performance of left tackle Ed Collins, who received his first start.

"It was a blast," Johnson said. "I've seen him grow up since he got here."

He also raved about Saturday's Space uniforms, saying they're the "best ones so far."

Johnson loved seeing Griffin Elarbee, son of his position coach Glen Elarbee, visit the facility last Sunday fully clad in a Coach Elarbee costume.

"His mom, Miss Holly, sent us a picture before she posted on social media," Johnson said. "I died laughing when I saw Little Griff looking like his dad. He had a flak jacket under his polo to make it look like he had a stomach."

The offensive line has been known for wearing costumes to meetings on Halloween. He's not sure what he'll be, though in his younger days he enjoyed dressing up as Spider-Man.



