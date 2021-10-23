Jordan McDonald commits to UCF

Gus Malzahn has landed his top running back target.
Jordan McDonald, a bruising back from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Ga., announced his commitment to UCF on Saturday afternoon. He is the first high school running back to commit to UCF under Malzahn.
His other finalist was South Carolina and he officially visited Tennessee during the summer. He also had offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, Washington State and Wisconsin, among many others.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McDonald visited UCF twice during the summer and returned recently to attend the ECU home game.
"They told me I'd be able to fit in their system being a hard, smash mouth runner," McDonald said in an earlier interview. "They have some deadly receivers at UCF that can really kill anyone on the edge. They said once they get their receivers rolling and the defense has to spread the box to cover the passing game, a running back like me can come in and destroy the inside, destroy those weak boxes when they're spread out and the inside linebacker is covering an extra slot receiver. Those little inside zones that I love to run through so much, I can come in and smash through different holes and bring an explosiveness to the offense. Like a 1-2 punch combo. You can't stop the running game and you can't stop the receiving game either. That's how he said I'd fit into their plan."
McDonald also said he was excited about the upcoming Big 12 move.
"I think it's a good move for UCF," McDonald said. "I think it will be very competitive in the Big 12. Definitely will put us in position for the playoffs each year."
McDonald scored four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) on Friday in Milton's 44-34 win against Roswell. His final rushing tally was 129 yards on 11 carries.
UCF now has 13 total commitments in the Class of 2022, eight of whom are on offense. The Knights' current Rivals.com team recruiting class ranking is No. 44 nationally.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