UCFSports - Josh Heupel addresses opt-outs, camp surprises and more

-Asked about camp surprises, Heupel shared some insight into the recent scrimmage. He thought the linebackers did well, singling out Eriq Gilyard and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste . Also likes their defensive line depth, complimenting Cam Goode's progress.

-Asked about tight ends. Heupel complimented Jake Hescock , saying he's made "huge strides" and that they're doing things with him they hadn't done in the past. The No. 2 spot appears to be a battle with JUCO transfer Zach Marsh-Wojan and true freshman Tony Forrest Jr.

-Heupel said Quadry Jones was getting equal reps with Mack at the backup QB spot, prior to Mack opting out. Said he understood Mack's decision. Also offered praise for Quadry's progress.

-Asked about players moving around and playing different positions, echoing what Randy Shannon is doing on defense to prepare for COVID-related issues, Heupel said they've done it with offensive linemen. On offense, the wide receivers are already accustomed to switching between slot and outside, for instance.

What does your schedule look like for the next couple weeks as you prepare for the Sept. 19 opener?

"Our kids are in class. It's a little bit like training camp as far as the practice routine and what we're trying to get in. Obviously we don't have as many walk-throughs and the meetings aren't as long as they are in training camp. This week, started with a two-day block. Tomorrow will be an off day. Then we'll have another three-day stretch and finish with another scrimmage on Saturday."

Do you have an update on players opting out for the season?

"I do. Right now we're at 10 guys that have opted out. I'll just run through that list for you right here. Allan Adams, Elijah Benoit, Lamarius Benson, Mason Cholewa, Kalia Davis, Devunte Dawson, Tay Gowan, D.J. Mack, Adrian Medley and Kendrick Wilson."

What are your thoughts on those opts out and the idea of opting out?

"Everybody's perspective and situation with COVID is different. They're all valid and real. It's the most unique thing that most of us have ever encountered in our lifetime. We've tried to educate our guys continuously as what the best practices are. Educate them on what we're doing here to help to try and keep them as safe as possible. Each of these kids that chose to opt out have different reasons behind their decision. They're valid. They're real. We support those guys and we'll continue to help them. Obviously they're going to be away from our program, but we'll continue to help them in other areas of their lives."

There was an interesting thing Randy Shannon said the other day. Just with the uncertainty of opt outs or quarantine or positive tests, that you've got to be ready for the unexpected. So he said they've been moving players. He talked about the secondary, safeties playing corner, etc. Is that something you've done on offense, experimenting with players different spots in case they're needed there?

"Yeah for us, the most juggling you do is on the offensive line. Our skill spot guys are able to move from slot receiver to outside and vice versa. In what we do and some of our experience there helps certainly. With the offensive line, we've moved guys around. I've said this from the very beginning. This year is different than any other. The depth you have is extremely important. Guys being able to move around and get themselves ready to play is going to be critical. With COVID and the way that we're practicing, we've basically split up into two different groups as well. That's helped forced some of those things as well and put those guys in position to get those types of reps."

Players are used to play in a loud environment. With only 25 percent capacity, have you implemented anything in practice to prepare for playing in a quiet environment?

"In a normal year, you talk about going on the road. Maybe a hostile environment and having to create your own energy. This year, as much as any other year, you're going to need to do that inside of your own stadium. It will look and sound different than anything you've prepared for. Our facilities here and how we've met, we've switched up which practice field we use as far as who travels. We have an offensive field and a defensive field. For a three or five-day block, one block is going to travel. They're also the unit that's meeting in the indoor during the course of those days. Trying to treat it like an away game. Those things will correlate to what you're doing this year at home as well."

In light of the news D.J. Mack is opting out, is Quadry Jones next man up? I know he went through some stuff last year, wanted to transfer and then came back. What have you seen from him since his return?

"Like every quarterback, they want to be able to take the reps and have the ball in their hands. Quadry, since he's gotten back, has done a phenomenal job. Competing his butt off. While D.J. was here in training camp, Quadry was getting equal reps with D.J. and was playing really well. I understand D.J.'s situation and understand why he made the decision that he has. Quadry is willing and more than capable of playing at a championship level at the quarterback position. Our football team, on offense and defense, feel really strongly about Quadry and what he brings to the table."

How have the players reacted to the opt-out decisions? Have they been supportive?

"They absolutely have. All the guys that are here with us now, playing and preparing, they had questions about what it was going to look like. How we were going to keep them as safe as possible. They understand the concerns. Absolutely. They've been very supportive of those guys."

How is the tight end position looking?

"Jake Hescock has had a really good camp. He's made huge strides here, just in his understanding, ability to play with technique and speed and also be able to split out and do some things that maybe we haven't done with him in the past. Looking for a huge year from him this year. Really growing as a leader as well inside of our program. The No. 2 spot at tight end, great battle right now. Zach Marsh-Wojan has continued to get better and more confident and comfortable in what we're doing schematically. The temp is something he's had to adjust to, getting here this summer. Seeing the signal, getting lined up and knowing what to do. Gotten better through training camp. Tony Forrest, being a mid-year kid, had a little bit more experience coming into training camp in what we've done. I really like the way that he's played. He's played with a ton of speed inside. Been really physical. Really feel like he's got a chance to continue to develop here and continue to climb."

Is McKenzie Milton any closer to getting on the field during week one and getting reps?

"I don't think week one he'll be ready to go. It's remarkable what he has done. You look at the initial injury, keeping his leg to getting to living a normal life to now becoming an elite athlete. Guy just continues to defy the odds and push through every obstacle that comes in front of him. There's been a bunch. You can't say enough about his physical, mental, psychological endurance. The strength that it takes to navigate and rehab like he's been going through. That's something the players inside of our program see and recognize. Through their ups and downs, during the course of a day, a week, that's something that can point to, to stay the course. I think he's on his way to coming back and playing at an elite level again. How fast he gets there, we're going to continue to see.

"Brandon Moore, different surgery, but a long rehab as well. Just the strides he's made. I pointed that out to the football team the other day. We're practicing and you can see him shadowing and doing everything on the sidelines. He's getting more and more confident in what he's doing as well. Those are two guys who had traumatic injuries who have done a remarkable job in the rehab process."

With Tay Gowan opting out, what does that second cornerback spot look like? Corey Thornton getting an All-American honor, is he a part of that competition?

"Corey has played extremely well. First four days of spring ball I said that. When we had our first interview, he was one of the names I brought up. He's been really steady. Playing with great confidence and he's doing that because he's playing with great technique. He's able to reset from one play to the next play and just go play it free and independent of what's happened beforehand. His physical attributes, his length at the line of scrimmage, causes issues for wide receivers. His length. I expect him to have a huge year. Zamari Maxwell has had a good training camp as well. Some of the other young cornerbacks that I've talked about maybe a week ago, have played extremely well as well. There's a lot of competition there right now."

What has surprised you the most this camp? Any position groups, players, an area you weren't sure about? Players rising to the occasion?

"I think coming out of the scrimmage the other day, I thought our linebackers played extremely well. Eriq Gilyard had a great day. Young linebacker, Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, was running all over the field, sideline to sideline. Playing really physical. I like what he's doing. I thought that group played well in the scrimmage. I think our d-line, the depth we have there. Cam Goode had a really good scrimmage the other day. Played his most intentional football from snap to whistle. Played extremely hard and made a bunch of plays."

How is the attitude evolved for the team? When you started, the Big Ten and PAC-12 news hit, now it seems real.

"I think you go from complete uncertainty. You see things in the media and social media. You don't know if you're going to play. You see conferences cancelling and wondering what's going to happen with our schedule, our league. The ability of our players to stay the course, control what they can control, have fun and enjoy today, because that's really the only thing that's definitely promised to you. As we've gone through training camp now, they've found the ability to have a lot of fun doing what they love to do. During training camp, I think that took a couple days too just because of all the things that are new with COVID and how you're going to operate. There's all that anxious uncertainty and all that energy that builds up. I thought our kids, after day three or four, really settled in and just enjoyed being around each other, competing and having fun. Now that leads to the point where they feel like they're close to being able to play a real game and hit somebody in a different color. They're excited about that."

Did you watch the college football game on Saturday night?

"Got a chance to watch the first quarter. I went to bed after that. I go to bed early. Just the nuances of having to deal with travel and then your operations on the sideline, your ability to communicate while wearing a mask if you're a coach, all the things that are new this year that everybody is going to have to work through."

The conference preseason poll came out and you guys are predicted to win the conference. Your thoughts on that?

"I don't think anybody really remembers preseason picks. They don't remember preseason Heisman Trophy candidates. It comes down to what you do during the course of the season. I do like our football team. Love the way they compete. Love the way they love one another. We've got to continue to grow. We've got to control what we can control this year. There's a lot of outside forces we don't control. Enjoy today. And win every day."



