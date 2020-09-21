UCFSports - Josh Heupel Press Conference - ECU Week

Goal No. 1 was accomplished as UCF went "1-0" with a 49-21 season-opening victory at Georgia Tech.

Plenty of positives to go around as the Knights rolled up 660 yards of total offense and forced six turnovers on defense, but now the page has been turned to American Athletic Conference play. UCF travels to East Carolina on Saturday in a game that will be played without fan attendance.

Here's everything head coach Josh Heupel said at his weekly Monday press conference.

Now that you've had a chance to watch the tape, what stood out from the performance at Georgia Tech?

"I think the biggest thing is effort. Our kids played extremely hard. That's something we talked about going into the football game. For four quarters, our guys forgot about the previous play and continued to play and played really hard. I thought the energy and emotion they brought to the game was critical. It was a big part of us finishing the game the way that we wanted to."

Can you speak more about the effort of the offensive line and the three new starters?

"Had a couple protection busts that we can clean up. Tight ends and running backs are included in that as well. I thought they were physical. Communicated pretty well for most of the day. With all the changing parts we had during training camp and moving guys around, I was really pretty pleased with what they did up front. Played with great effort too. Like the direction that group is heading."

Sam Jackson played at least 15 snaps at four different spots on the offensive line. What can you say about him?

"Smart, competitive. The ability to move around and really be in the flow of the game immediately when he changes over to that position. His versatility which we've talked about is critical for us and being able to rotate guys and being relatively fresh so we can play as hard as we need to. I thought Sam's performance was really good along with the other guys."

Can you describe Dillon Gabriel's development as a runner? How much is scripted and how much is on the fly?

"Some of those things happen. Protection getting up and out and scrambling and making plays. I thought our wide receivers did a great job on scramble drill, working their rules and making competitive plays. Marlon Williams between the numbers and sideline with a huge grab when we were backed up inside the 15 yard line. Dillon's feet can be a weapon for us. Part of that is designed quarterback runs. Some is reading. Maybe a pressure off the edge. Some of it is in the pocket when it breaks down, something is not there and going out and making a play. From where he started a year ago, his comfort level and understanding how to play the game, when it's the right time, those are things that take time. He finished the season that way. He started week one further ahead than he ended last season."

We talked some about Joshua Celiscar after the game. Other freshmen started, Corey Thornton, Lokahi Paoule. More freshmen say playing time at the end. Talk about their development.

"Our freshmen that maybe redshirted a year ago and had an opportunity to play in four ballgames, their growth and comfort and understanding what we're doing, they're completely different players than they were a year ago. I look at those guys as seasoned players. The freshmen getting an opportunity to play right now, some of those guys, Corey Thornton was a midyear guy. Hasn't played like a freshman since he got here. The true freshmen that got here in June, Josh Celiscar, those guys benefited from the COVID rules where we were able to start getting those guys into our Zoom meetings and get situated and comfortable with what we were doing schematically before they could get on campus. I think that's a part of the reason why they're playing the way they are. The other reason is they're really mature guys who are fiercely competitive. They've earned the opportunity to play."

Going back to the offensive line, Matt Lee, a redshirt freshman starting his first game at center. What did you see there?

"Smart. The ability to recognize and communicate and get all of our double teams and our combinations to the right people. Did a great job in pass protection as well. He plays extremely physical. He's in great shape. Has the ability to play an entire football game and could play some more. Has a great ceiling ahead of him and I look for him to continue to develop."

Now that you've been through COVID protocols for a game week, how much will change going forward?

"Lots of little things that we'll tweak from a week ago. But I think our guys have a great understanding of what the week is going to look like. How their days will be a little different. Today everybody had to test here this afternoon. Guys were great in the meetings and on the field here this morning. It's unique. At 9:30, we had a team meeting on Saturday to let them know that everybody had passed the test... It's different, but our guys have gotten comfortable with things being different. They handled it and performed really well."

Do you have an update on the status of Tre Nixon?

"I don't. We'll have one here later in the week as we continue to figure out more with his situation."

What improvement do you hope to see between week one and week two?

"It certainly can be early in the season as guys get on the playing field for the first time. A high school kid seeing the speed of the game. I think our guys, all your weaknesses and vulnerabilities can be shown in those moments early in the season. Guys have an opportunity to see it on tape. Not just see somebody else do it, but see themselves in those situations. The urgency from our football team to continue to improve in all those ways is extremely critical here going into week two.

"Offensively, the penalties. Getting us behind the chains. You want to see those things eliminated. The turnovers we had. We can eliminate those things too. It's all 11 guys. Not just the guy with the ball. Defensively, some of the coverage things we busted on. We can shore those things up. For us, it's a process. Find a way to go 1-0 every week and the only way you do that is go 1-0 every day. That's been our focus."

What did you make of Otis Anderson and the running backs against Georgia Tech?

"I thought they did a great job pressing the line of scrimmage and delivering some of those blocks to the second level. That's why you open up and have some of those holes they had. I thought they ran physical. They found a way to be plus one, plus two at the end of most of their runs. That changes how the game is played on third down. Instead of third and five, you're in third and two. Then you're in first down and on to the next play. Really like what they did. Thought they did a great job of protection as well."

The public Josh Heupel talks about going 1-0, but after that performance on the road against an ACC team, does a private Josh Heupel get ticked off at the rankings?

"Didn't find out until I was talking to Mike (Bianchi) this morning about the rankings. We have no control over it. I've said it since I've been here. I think our kids for the most part pay little attention to that and understand that if we go take care of business, things will change throughout the course of the season. Big win for us last Saturday. Last Saturday has nothing to do with this Saturday. Let's get us prepared to go play. That's the public and private Josh Heupel speaking right there."

Is there a concern about a let down going from playing Georgia Tech to a team like East Carolina?

"You look at East Carolina and what they did the second half of last season. They put up a bunch of points and were in a bunch of tight football games. Found ways to win some of them. It's a prideful group. Year two for their staff with their players. I don't think our kids are going to take anything lightly. This is a big football game for us. It's the next one on our schedule. It's the only one we get a chance to win this Saturday... Our kids will be excited and prepare the right way."

Did anything stand out to you about Georgia Tech? Maybe your thoughts about their offensive line?

"I think they as a program continue to get better. I said that going into the football game. In every position group and both sides of the football, I thought they had improved from a year ago. Obviously that's why they were able to go down to Tallahassee and get a big win."

When you broke after spring and Dillon Gabriel went home for an extended period, what he accomplished at home, how important was that?

"Big part of why he played the way he did this past Saturday. When you'd call him, he was working out. He found a way to go throw. Continued to improve. Spent a ton of time with his quarterback coach, Coach (Joey) Halzle and preparing the right way mentally. I think that's why there's been a tremendous group in his understanding of all things to playing the quarterback position."

I know you're going into things blind being ECU's first game of the season, but what do you expect from those guys?

"For a first ballgame from them, new defensive coordinator. Not sure what you're going to get on that side of the football. Offensively, quarterback who played really well down the stretch last year. Explosive at the skill positions. Their first opportunity to play. Know they're going to be excited. I said that earlier. Gonna be unique for our players. An empty venue, nobody in the stands. We talked about creating energy and momentum. And sustaining that. That's going to be critical in this game too."



