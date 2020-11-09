UCFSports - Josh Heupel Press Conference - Temple Week

UCF head coach Josh Heupel talks about their bye week and looks ahead to Saturday's home game against Temple.

Here's everything head coach Josh Heupel said at his weekly Monday press conference.

After being on the road so much in the early part of the season, how good does it feel to know you won't leave the state of Florida in the final month?

"Players are excited about getting back into game week. For us, not having to leave the state of Florida, friends and family should be able to travel to a bunch of these games. Players can play in front of them. Excited about that. Excited about getting back in front of our home crowd this Saturday too."

Otis Anderson, has been in the backfield more this season than a receiver this season. Was that a conscious decision or because you have more talent at the receiver position?

"Combination of multiple things. At times, the backfield hasn't been at full strength. Lost a really good player a year ago in AK too that took some of those carries. Development of some of our young guys has kind of been how it's played out this year. He's got the ability to play out there and be a mismatch."

Every athlete has an extra year of eligibility. How will that impact your recruiting?

"On your own roster, most of your kids have made that decision whether they're going to come back or not. The NCAA granted a year exception of being capped at 85. For us, we'll continue to go out and recruit great players that are about the right things. We'll have a bunch of those guys that will be potentially coming in midyear."

Going back to the Houston game, guys stepped up like Tatum Bethune, Derek Gainous, Cam Goode, young guys who are now getting a larger role. What can that kind of game do for your defense this year and the years ahead?

"I think every experience you have on the field can help you perform at a higher level. Those are valuable opportunities. It creates urgency in the way you prepare. It's a lesson for all of our players. We talked about Derek Gainous and the way he's played the last couple weeks really. A guy that prepares the right way. Practices the right way. He's grown a bunch on special teams over the last year. When his opportunity came on the defensive side of the ball, he was prepared and ready to take advantage of it. He's a guy that's gotten a game ball the past couple weeks on the defensive side for the way he's played."

Cam Goode, that's another guy who has started the past couple weeks and will likely see more snaps going forward. What kind of growth have you seen from Cam?

"We went through the early part of the season and you look at the productivity with the snaps he was getting. He earned the opportunity to start. Has played at a really high level. I think he's a guy that's been more conscious in his practice habits. That's parlayed into the way he's played and taken full advantage of his opportunities. Cam is that way, but a lot of our young guys. They got an opportunity last week to get better, get prepared for this one against a good Temple team."

What sort of growth do you want to see from Dillon Gabriel in the last month?

"I want to see growth from all of our guys. We're only as good as our last performance. I liked some of the things we did (at Houston). For all of us, I think it's about preparing with a great urgency, playing harder than our opponent and playing as a football team. Individually for Dillon, he continues to be great in his decision making. He's done a good job taking care of the ball for the most part. There's little things he's going to continue to push and get better. I think for him it's being consistent in his preparation leading up to game time. That's really what we've been talking about with our football team. Preparing with great urgency. Spending extra time in the film room. Making sure that you're ready to go play as fast as you possibly can."

How is Tre Nixon doing? What's his progress like and what is his plan for the remainder of the season?

"He's doing really well. Been out on the grass with us here this week and at the end of the last week. We'll kind of see where he's is at the end of the week."

When you look at how the offense is run on the ground and in the air the last two weeks, is this the most seamless this offense has run since you've been here?

"We're only as good as our next performance. We've got to prepare the right way and play with purpose. Play for each other. Play with physical presence. That's our five guys up front and our tight ends and our guys on the perimeter. Some of what you're able to do during 60 minutes of play is taking advantage of what they're doing on the defensive side of the ball, trying to attack the area of field you feel you can take advantage of. Sometimes that's what you see during the week leading up to kickoff, sometimes you've got to make schematic changes because they've changed what they've done. That's one thing I've been pleased with. Our offense doesn't care who's got the ball. They don't care if we're running or throwing it. They're going to play for each other. They've got to continue with that attitude as we go down the stretch."

You've been playing two freshmen at cornerback with Davonte Brown and Corey Thornton. Have you been pleased with their development?

"I have. I think those guys have earned the right to take over those starting roles. I'm pleased with the way they've prepared, their competitive nature. They've played really well out on the island the last couple weeks. When they've given up a play or had a penalty called against them, they hit the reset button and refocused on the next play. They're only going to get better with every snap. At the same time, I love the way they're competing out on the perimeter."

What do you see from Temple?

"They're always a team and a program that prides itself on their ability to play extremely hard. You see that on tape. A football team that's lost some close ballgames in the fourth quarter. The score hasn't necessarily been indicative of the way the game has really played out for the first three and a half quarters. They've been nicked up a little bit. A little bit through COVID and some injuries. I think they're getting a lot of their guys back on both sides of the ball for this one. It's a big test for us. The next opportunity. We're only as good as this one. Prepare with great urgency. Let's go play together as a team."

About the secondary, considering the losses you've had, what does it mean to have Divaad Wilson now eligible to play?

"He helped us on special teams and the defensive side of the ball. A guy that has played at nickel primarily through his career before he got here. He's got the ability to play on the edge at corner, play nickel, play safety spots. Again, he's been practicing with us on defense for probably the last month, taking a lot of reps there. He's continuing to grow in what we're doing. I anticipate him playing well down the stretch."



