UCFSports - Josh Heupel talks War on I-4, KZ return and Thanksgiving

UCF head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Tuesday as his team is in the midst of preparations for their regular season finale against South Florida, the annual "War on I-4" rivalry game.

What's been the mood like this week after Cincinnati?

"Guys are excited about this one. A lot of our guys have grown up in the state watching this game and this rivalry. A bunch of guys have played in it a bunch. It's at the end of the regular season. It means a bunch to our guys. It's a trophy game. It's important to us. They've been great."

I'm not sure if Dillon Gabriel was trying to drop a hint or not, but he seemed to indicate there's a surprise on Friday regarding McKenzie Milton. Is he getting closer to play? Is there a chance McKenzie plays against USF?

"McKenzie continues to get better and better every day. I think as you look back at the weeks you can see the progress that he's continuing to make."

With potentially losing a lot of senior leadership, who do you expect to step up and be the next generation of leaders?

"We do. We have a good senior class. We've got a lot of young guys that are already stepping into some of those roles and taking ownership on this football team. I don't think it's ever about one or two guys in a leadership role or position on your football team. It's about great leaders continuing to grab other guys and thrust them into those roles. I think once the season finishes up you continue to build that in your offseason in January and February. One of the tough things that was missed was just not being around each other as much. Some of those guys weren't able to have experiences in that way."

What have you seen from USF this season?

"Multiple in what they do on the defensive side of the football. I think they play really hard. They've had some injuries during the course of the season. I expect them to probably be as healthy as they've been in a while, whether that's COVID or physical injury. Done a good job of creating turnovers and putting people in third-and-long situations. For us, it is about balance and playing ahead of the chains. It's about taking care of the football. It's going to be critical in this football game."

I know some things probably aren't finalized, but seniors have an additional year of eligibility if they want to come back. Have you had those discussions and have any of those seniors declared to you that they want to come back for another year?

"I think those are things that you look at as soon as the regular season finishes up here."

What's difficult about facing a team that's only won one game this season? USF has lost a couple close ones.

"Records don't matter. We've talked about it all week long. They've gotten better throughout the season. Lost a couple close ones late. In rivalry games, records don't matter. For us, it's our preparation and our energy. Continuing to build upon that. As we've gone through the season, I feel like we've gotten better at that. It hasn't always worked out on gameday. We've been more mature in how we build towards gameday."

How important is it for your offense to play a complete game and not take the foot off the gas pedal?

"It's important at the end of the day offensively to find a way to be plus one on the scoreboard. It's all three phases playing together. It's the ultimate team game. Takes everybody."

Tatum Bethune has stepped up the last three weeks, starting games. What have you seen from him and his growth?

"Opportunity comes and he takes advantage of it. I think he's played instinctive. He's played physical and downhill. He's defeated blocks. He's tackled well in space. I think he's gotten better every single week. That comes with more comfort and more experience. Seeing more and more things in live action. I only think he's going to continue to get better as his career unfolds."

With Thanksgiving this week, gratitude is a big focus. I know there's still a game to go, but do you feel grateful that since this season began Sept. 19, you haven't had a stoppage or postponement yet? Is that something you take value in?

"There's a lot of things I take value in this season. There's been some disappointment too. A heart of gratitude is true for me. At one point, we didn't know when you were going to be able to see your guys again person to person. Instead of doing what we're doing, doing it over Zoom. The opportunity to get to do what we love together. Compete and have fun. Opportunity to compete on gamedays and play. Experience all those different situations and environments together. The opportunity to be around these guys every day, I'm grateful."

Speaking of Thanksgiving, will there be a Thanksgiving with the team? With COVID protocols, separating people and getting ready to go to Tampa, how will that go on Thursday?

"Don't have all that finalized yet. We'll have a Thanksgiving experience together. It'll be unique to 2020 and COVID, for sure."

I can't help but think back to what happened to McKenzie in the USF game two years ago and what's transpired in those two years. How do you feel about those two years and where McKenzie is right now? I read the Andrea Adelson article and you said McKenzie looks like the old KZ running scout team at times.

"You look back where it started, the injury on the field. We're talking about gratitude. At that point you were hoping he would be able to keep his leg. That he was going to be able walk normally. Live a normal life. Now you're talking about him getting back on the field and competing at the highest level. A lot of gratitude that he's gotten this far in the process. It's a story of faith. It's a story of the human spirit, the strength of it. I think it's remarkable where it started and where it is currently. The best part of that story is that it's not done yet. The complete story hasn't been written. It's a spirit of gratitude that I've had a chance to be around it and see him fight every day. I think it's taught everybody inside our program the strength of faith and the strength of the human spirit and what you can accomplish if you have those things."

You've been around this rivalry for the past couple years. What have you taken from it and what do you take from beating your rival, big picture, besides the win?

"The win is what you're focused on. This is a game everybody pretty much knows everybody. They've played together in high school. Played against each other. Been in the same 7-on-7 traveling teams. They know the opponent and who they're going against. It means a lot for everybody because you're going to live with this one. It resides here in the state. It's a trophy game and you're playing for something has been inside of our building. Kids see it every day. Great opportunity for us to go do what we want to do on Friday and get a win."






