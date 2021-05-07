UCFSports - JUCO All-American Tyem Freeman poised to be 'impact player' at UCF

One of the top players in junior college is headed to UCF.

Tyem Freeman, a NJCAA First Team All-American, signed with the Knights on Friday. He's coming off a standout year at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, averaging 18.1 points and 7.3 rebounds with a 52.2 shooting percentage.

Freeman, who is from Springfield, Mo., began his college career at his hometown university, Missouri State, enrolling prior to the 2019-20 season. The plan was to redshirt him that first year as he was coming off an ACL injury suffered midway through his senior year in high school. He made the decision to leave Missouri State after just one semester, transferring to Indian Hills in spring 2020 to play for head coach Hank Plona.

"When we got him (last spring) he was in the process of getting cleared," Plona said. "You could see he was healthy, doing what he does, dunking the ball. You could tell he was back. But we were in the middle of the season with a pretty good team making a stretch run, so it didn't make sense to rush him back. It was good for him though being around us, just seeing what our program and what junior college basketball is all about. Then things got shut down pretty quickly with the pandemic."

Like athletes all across the country, Freeman spent the rest of the spring and most of the summer at home before returning to Indian Hills for the fall semester.

"We knew we were going to have one of the best players in junior college on our hands," Plona said. "He knew a couple guys on our team and we know where he'd played before, so we knew about his ability. He had options, but he came to our place. He was a big recruit for us. We knew he was a guy who had a chance to be an All-American caliber player. As things got rolling, Tyem was a huge part of it. He's a very versatile player. Great kid. He does a little bit of everything. He can play and guard any position.

"Coming off the injury, it took a couple games to get his feet under him and his confidence back. We lost our first game of the year and he probably only took three shots and had five points. His second game he had 30. He realized he had to play at a high level and things took off from there. He's a very unselfish person. He doesn't want to make things about himself. He's very talented and started to understand he needs to be an aggressive player. I think he realized we needed him to be an elite type of guy. He has ability that not a lot of people have. He's got a great feel for the ball and can make plays for himself and others. He understood he needs to be aggressive and trust his ability."

With Freeman better understanding his role, Indian Hills was off and running. The Warriors finished with a 21-3 overall record, No. 6 national ranking and Region XI Championship.

"He's a heck of an athlete," Plona said. "Obviously, you'll see him make plays like dunking, rebounding and blocking shots that stand out for sure. He also has great feel, making the right play, dribble or pass. I think the game just comes naturally to him. He's got great pace and decision making. The athletic stuff stands out, but his feel for the game is why he's such a great player."

Plona said Freeman's game could elevate even further with improvement of his long-range shooting,

"He's right on the brink of it," Plona said. "He works on being a three-point shooter and it's right there. I tell him all the time that he just needs to improve on the confidence of his shot. His form is there. He can make shots. In our biggest games this year he made two or three threes, but sometimes he misses the first one and doesn't think he should keep on firing. He just needs to get a consistent feel."