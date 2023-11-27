Wyatt Wright is super excited about his latest offer.

On Monday morning, the linebacker from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College got the call he had been waiting for.

"I had been talking to one of the (UCF) analysts," Wright said. "They were telling me about UCF and the opportunity. After that, I was waiting on the call from (UCF linebackers) Coach (Ernie) Sims. I loved how he was talking. He said that I reminded him of how he played.

"I had actually already peeped him - I knew all about his background and how he played in the NFL. He said he liked how I played: Violent, just being a physical linebacker. I watched some of his videos and I can tell he has the same love for football that I have."

Wright, who is originally from Delaware, spent the 2022 season at California's Fresno City College before transferring to Gulf Coast in 2023. In 10 games, Wright recorded 82 tackles (eighth most in JUCO) with four tackles for loss. He was just named to the All-MACCC First Team.

"I feel like I did pretty good," Wright said. "I was a big part of the defense. Being a mike, I have to make sure everybody is in the right spot to make plays."

With two starters moving on, linebacker is a huge need for UCF in this upcoming recruiting class.

"A lot of conversation today was about setting up a visit," Wright said. "I'm probably going to visit soon. I've never been to Florida."