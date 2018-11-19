UCFSports.com

UCF's big weekend has produced its first commitment.

Offensive lineman Khalique Washington, fresh off his official visit, announced his pledge to the Knights on Monday.

"Man, everything was great," Washington said in a message. "What stood out the most to me was the staff, how much they care and how tight they are as a family."

Originally from Lebanon, Penn., Washington has played the last two seasons at Dodge City Community College in Kansas. UCF offered several weeks ago, joining Kentucky, Kansas, UMass, North Texas, UAB, Louisiana Tech, Georgia State, UNLV and Southern Miss.

Considering both starting tackles are graduating, UCF wanted to add a junior college player who could compete for a job next spring. Washington, who is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, fits the bill.

Washington is UCF's fifth offensive line commitment joining high school prospects Allan Adams, Marcus Finger, Matt Lee and Dustyn Hall.