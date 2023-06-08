Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County offensive lineman Kahlil House had a great time seeing UCF up close and personal this past weekend for his official visit.

"I loved it," House said afterward. "It was a great time. They showed me literally everything. I'm blessed."

His favorite activity was the scavenger hunt.

"That was the most fun thing we did," House said. "It was competitive, but fun at the same time. I got to spend time with the other recruits."

His player host was Cameron Kinnie, who transferred in last year from Georgia.

"He's a really cool dude," House said. "He showed me the ropes around here. We had a great time. He hit me up personally and gave me his number. He said I could hit him up any time with questions about anything."

What does he like most about UCF?

"Definitely the coaching staff," House said. "Everybody has great energy. Coach (Herb) Hand, I really love him. I haven't heard anything negative about him yet. I've been asking a lot about him to everybody. I like how passionate he is about the game. He reminds me of my high school coach."