Kam Martin excited to be back at UCF
Kam Martin is one of the up and coming young assistant coaches in college football.
It's been a fast rise for the former Auburn running back, who played for the Tigers from 2016-19. During his four-year playing career, Martin rushed for 1,564 yards which was 29th all-time on the Plains.
It would be his former head coach Gus Malzahn who would offer Martin his first coaching opportunity, joining his inaugural UCF staff as an offensive analyst in 2021.
From there, Martin accepted his first on-field coaching position in 2022 from former UCF assistant GJ Kinne who was taking over as the head coach at Incarnate Word. As running backs coach, Martin helped UIW reach the semifinals of the FCS playoffs.
When UCF needed a running backs coach earlier this spring, Malzahn didn't hesitate in making the call to Martin who had just joined Kinne at his new school, Texas State.
"We were on the job recruiting and I had just bought a new house," Martin said. "Coach Gus Malzahn called was like, 'Hey, I want you to come and be the running backs coach.' I was on the practice field literally working with my guys. I was like, 'Heck yeah, I would love to come back.' I'm super excited to be back. This is a very special place."
It was during Martin's senior year at Auburn in 2019 when he recognized he would like to pursue a future in coaching.
"Cadillac Williams got the running backs job there at Auburn," Martin said. "He was always telling me how I should be a coach. He said, 'You can change lives.' I didn't think it would happen this early. I obviously wanted to play in the NFL and keep playing. Then Coach Malzahn called me when he got the UCF job and was like, 'Man, I want you to come down here. Help us off the field and in recruiting. I think you will do a really good job. You can relate to these guys.'
"I was then able to learn from Tim Harris, just getting the knowledge and wisdom from him. Then when he left, Coach (Malzahn) called me to be the running backs coach here. I'm super excited."
What's it like to play and then coach for Gus Malzahn?
"I"m just learning from all the wisdom that he has," Martin said. "Gus is one of the best to ever do it. I'm just learning every day from him, his run game, his passing game and far as recruiting, he's a great recruiter too. I take some of those things from him and bring them into what I do."
Many of UCF's running backs were already here in 2021, so that made for an easier transition.
"Most of the guys I already knew like RJ (Harvey), Johnny (Richardson) and I recruited Jordan McDonald," Martin said. "It made my transition a little easier, but you still have to build that trust. That's what it's all about, relationships. I feel like I did a really good job with that when I first got the job, bringing each and every one of those guys in my room and learning about them, learning about their families and what gets them going."
Martin's running backs could be the most talented and deepest unit on the team. The group is led by RJ Harvey.
"He's different," Martin said. He's had a really, really good summer. He did all the little things that I asked him to do. Working on ball security. Speaking up and being a pro. He's setting himself up to be really special. He's a great patient running back. He's a natural running back."
And then there's Johnny Richardson, who is always a threat to take off for a long run.
"You get Johnny the ball and he'll make something happen out of nothing," Martin said. "Johnny is a guy that's gonna have a really special year also."
After a redshirt year following his transfer from Florida, Demarkcus Bowman is eligible to play this season. He's generated considerable offseason buzz.
"Demarkcus Bowman is going to be a really special back," Martin said. "His skill set is different. I'm super excited to coach that guy and develop him... Like I told him, go look at your high school film. We're gonna get you back to that."
Jordan McDonald is also poised to take on a bigger role. He played mostly special teams as a freshman though he did get a few carries.
"From outside looking in last year, Jordan was a guy that played on all special teams," Martin said. "He's a guy that's unselfish. He's probably one of our best special teams players on the team. I can put him in at any time and he'll make a play. I'm super excited to work with him. He was a really good running back in high school at Milton. He's a power horse. He has really good hands. He's a guy that you want to have in your room. He does everything the right way."
As a player, Martin was one of the top recruits in the country coming out of Port Arthur, Tex., in the Class of 2016. He initially thought his future would be in the Big 12.
"I actually signed with Baylor coming out of high school," Martin said. "I knew all about the Big 12. Art Briles recruited me and I was part of one of the best classes he had at Baylor. Then all that stuff happened (at Baylor). Coach Malzahn and Coach Briles had a good relationship and I ended up going to Auburn, based on those guys knowing each other. I used to watch those Big 12 games every week when I was committed to Baylor."
As a recruiter, Martin obviously has his Florida and Southeast targets but he's paying special attention to his home state. He just landed a commitment from Frankie Arthur, who is regarded as one of the top running backs in Texas.
"I'm a Texas kid," Martin said. "Broke records down there in Texas in track. Obviously going to the Big 12 helps us out with getting Texas guys. You gotta recruit Florida. Florida is where it's at. You get Florida and Texas kids on your team, the talent level will be out the roof."
Between Arthur, Stacy Gage and Taevion Swint (2025), UCF has as good of a future running back class as anyone in the country.
"When I first got here, I told Coach Malzahn I'm going after the best guys in the country," Martin said. "I don't care if they have such and such offers or how many stars they have. We're gonna go get the best running backs in the country. I feel I've done a good job of getting the right guys here on campus and showing them the plan we have for them. I think we're doing a really good job. It's only going to get better. I'm super excited."