Kam Martin is one of the up and coming young assistant coaches in college football.

It's been a fast rise for the former Auburn running back, who played for the Tigers from 2016-19. During his four-year playing career, Martin rushed for 1,564 yards which was 29th all-time on the Plains.

It would be his former head coach Gus Malzahn who would offer Martin his first coaching opportunity, joining his inaugural UCF staff as an offensive analyst in 2021.

From there, Martin accepted his first on-field coaching position in 2022 from former UCF assistant GJ Kinne who was taking over as the head coach at Incarnate Word. As running backs coach, Martin helped UIW reach the semifinals of the FCS playoffs.

When UCF needed a running backs coach earlier this spring, Malzahn didn't hesitate in making the call to Martin who had just joined Kinne at his new school, Texas State.

"We were on the job recruiting and I had just bought a new house," Martin said. "Coach Gus Malzahn called was like, 'Hey, I want you to come and be the running backs coach.' I was on the practice field literally working with my guys. I was like, 'Heck yeah, I would love to come back.' I'm super excited to be back. This is a very special place."

It was during Martin's senior year at Auburn in 2019 when he recognized he would like to pursue a future in coaching.

"Cadillac Williams got the running backs job there at Auburn," Martin said. "He was always telling me how I should be a coach. He said, 'You can change lives.' I didn't think it would happen this early. I obviously wanted to play in the NFL and keep playing. Then Coach Malzahn called me when he got the UCF job and was like, 'Man, I want you to come down here. Help us off the field and in recruiting. I think you will do a really good job. You can relate to these guys.'

"I was then able to learn from Tim Harris, just getting the knowledge and wisdom from him. Then when he left, Coach (Malzahn) called me to be the running backs coach here. I'm super excited."

What's it like to play and then coach for Gus Malzahn?

"I"m just learning from all the wisdom that he has," Martin said. "Gus is one of the best to ever do it. I'm just learning every day from him, his run game, his passing game and far as recruiting, he's a great recruiter too. I take some of those things from him and bring them into what I do."