UCF's future defense continues to take shape with the addition of a hard-hitting linebacker from Virginia.

Keenan Cupit, a 6-foot-1 middle linebacker from Forest, Va., located outside of Lynchburg, was among the flurry of recent commits, pledging to the Knights last week following an unofficial visit.

The process started during the spring when defensive line coach Shane Burnham paid a visit to Jefferson Forest High School.

"Coach Burnham came to the school, got my number and all that," Cupit said. "They offered me that day. UCF kind of grew on me from then on. At first, I didn't think I'd go that far from home. We'd been trying to get down there and visit and we were finally able to do that."

Cupit and his family were on campus last Monday, July 30.

"Committing was definitely on my mind," Cupit said. "If I fall in love with it, I thought I might just say this is where I want to be. That Monday, we pretty much toured the entire campus and all the facilities. We met with the coaches and grabbed some lunch."

He spent extended time with defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, who will be his future position coach.

"They told me how they liked my size, my speed and my frame," Cupit said. "I can be a great player in their defense is what they said. Coach Shannon showed me some of their base stuff, how they set their fronts."

Cupit didn't commit right on the spot, but waited until Tuesday as his family was preparing to fly back home to Virginia.

"I just love what UCF is doing," Cupit said. "There's a lot of good stuff happening. I've definitely been keeping tabs on them the last couple years. They're adding even more great facilities. It's a program that's going in the right direction and I want to be a part of it."

UCF has several Virginia players already on the roster, one of whom Cupit is very familiar with.

"Landon Woodson is a close family friend," Cupit said. "His dad and my dad went to college together at James Madison. Landon likes UCF a lot. Mr. Woodson had been talking to my dad about it."

Cupit is also a standout running back, rushing for 1,766 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior. He was selected to the All-State team for his school's classification.

"I feel like my vision as a running back helps my vision at linebacker," Cupit said. "It helps me get to the ball faster."

He will be a third-generation college football player, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

"It's always been a dream for me," Cupit said. "I've been playing football since I was five. I've always wanted to play at the next level."

Sports medicine is a possible major. Other offers included Virginia, Liberty, Old Dominion and James Madison. He plans to return to UCF in December for an official visit.





