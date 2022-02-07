Kenton "KJ" Kirkland, one of UCF's top secondary targets, was among the recruits who visited recently for Hometown Hero.

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines star is the brother of UCF track athlete Kai'lyn Kirkland.

"I came to the UConn game and my sister goes here as well so it's easier to get over here and talk to the coaches," Kirkland said. (Hometown Hero) was getting closer to the coaches. My position coach, Coach Addison (Williams), we sat down and talked. We talked about personal relationships, just how to be better as a man on and off the field. He said everything I needed to hear. It was a great overall experience."

The relationship with Coach Williams has been developing over the last several months.

"We talk on the phone, he came to the school and we talk in person," Kirkland. "That's what stood out to me the most. Some colleges recruit you over the phone, tell you you're their guy, but when you see them in person it's like they don't even know you. There were a lot of people here, and Coach Addison was still making sure he was talking to me out of everybody else. That means a lot to me and my family."

Favorite part about the day?

"The most fun part was probably playing dodgeball," Kirkland said. "But really just talking with Coach Addison. That meant the most for me coming here."

What stands out about UCF?