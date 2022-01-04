Koby Perry ready to shine at UCF

Koby Perry was one of the best players at the FCS level. Now the Austin Peay transfer will look to make his mark at UCF after announcing his commitment last week.

Perry, who played safety, dominated this past season for Governors with 85 tackles, eight of those for a loss, one sack, two interceptions and three pass breakups. He was an FCS All-American, the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given annually to the top FCS defensive player.

Perry, who is from Covington, Ga., began his career at Dodge City Community College, leading his team in tackles as a sophomore. He then signed with Troy, redshirting in 2019 but did not play. He spent the past two seasons at Austin Peay and will have one year of eligibility remaining due to the extra COVID year.

He announced his commitment to UCF on Dec. 31. While he didn't take a visit prior to making his decision, he already had a couple connections to the program.

"Coach Addison Williams was the UCF coach who first reached out to me," Perry said. "I actually knew him from back when I was in high school. He recruited me when he was coaching at Tusculum."

Perry is also tight with a former UCF player that now plays in the NFL.

"Tay Gowan, that's like my brother," Perry said. "I've known Tay since early high school. We've always been close. We both went to junior college. He went to Butler and I went to Dodge. We talked a little bit after UCF reached out. He was pushing for me to go there."

Due to the timeline, Perry was only able to take an official visit to Liberty prior to the onset of the dead period. But once UCF expressed interest and issued an offer during the holiday break, Perry said he didn't need to see anything in person to make a decision.

"We talked a lot on the phone," Perry said. "My decision wasn't really too much about the glitz and glamor of the school. I've only got one year, so I'm not into the scenery. I'm just focused on football and doing what's best for me to get to the next level. I felt UCF was the best program for me to do that."

He got even more excited watching UCF beat Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl.

"Just watching the game, I felt those guys came out with a point to prove against Florida," Perry said. "It fit my nature, how they play physical and fly around on defense. It was a great defensive game. That's something I knew I wanted to be a part of."

Perry has primarily played safety during his career, but said he's open to playing anywhere. Coaches told him they liked his versatility.

"I'm a defensive back so I can play anywhere in the secondary," Perry said. "I want to get in and show the coaches what I can do, put it on tape and they'll figure out the best place for me and the team going forward. I know there will be an opportunity for me to step on the field right away and contribute. That's all it is. I trust what Coach Williams and those guys were telling me.

"It's like anywhere, you have to earn the job. It won't be handed to you. I'll be with good people. I know Coach (Gus) Malzahn has a great track record. I've heard great things about T-Will. And I know Coach Williams. I know they're doing great things over there."

What kind of player is UCF getting in Koby Perry?

"I would say they're getting the best player in the nation," Perry said. "My strengths are that I'm very fast and very physical. I'm vocal. I consider myself a leader. UCF is getting a guy that will be giving his all each and every play for the man next to me, for the coaches and our families. I'm gonna go 110 miles per hour every snap. That's how everybody knows me. Every play."

Perry will make the move down to Orlando this upcoming weekend and start classes next week. He has big plans for his final year of college football.

Perry will make the move down to Orlando this upcoming weekend and start classes next week. He has big plans for his final year of college football.

"I want to get into the weight program this spring and put on some weight, a couple pounds," Perry said. "The next thing is I want to win a championship. I want to go undefeated. I have high expectations. I want to win every game and win the American Championship. Then I want to win a bowl game and get drafted into the NFL. Those are my goals."






