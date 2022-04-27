Kris Moll ready to make an impact at UCF

Kris Moll has found his home.

After several months in the NCAA Transfer Portal, the former UAB linebacker and Miami native jumped on UCF's offer to become the latest highly-touted transfer to join the Knights for the 2022 season.

Moll announced his decision on Tuesday.

"UCF was always in the picture," Moll told UCFSports.com. "They contacted me when I first got in the portal (last December). I was more looking towards another school at that time, Louisville. That didn't work out. But they were still in my ear."

With the deadline passed for spring enrollment, Moll continued to talk to UCF as well as other suitors, including Georgia Southern, Kansas, Marshall and Arkansas State. He took an unofficial visit to UCF in late March for one of the early spring practices.

"At that time, they were still trying to figure out how to get me a spot," Moll said. "They wanted me to come, but they didn't have a spot at that moment. I went on an unofficial visit to meet the coaches and see the facilities. Just so I can stay open and ready in case something worked out."

UCF has seen significant attrition at the linebacker spot since the end of last season. Tatum Bethune transferred to Florida State. Then two additional linebackers, Cole Joyce and Kadeem Leonard, entered the portal in the past week. The Knights only have one returning linebacker with game experience: Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste.

Moll said he actually received the UCF offer prior to tweeting about it Monday night. He was having conversations about making the commitment, so he wanted to put it out there ahead of time.

"Once I posted the offer, I had so many family and friends back home wanting me to go there so bad," Moll said. "My family was so happy. I was happy I get to stay near home. People can come watch me. When I got into the portal I was always thinking about UCF a lot.

"I called up Coach T-Will to let him know I was ready to commit. I surprised him. He thought I was going to ask him a question. I said, 'Coach, I'm ready to commit.' He was like, 'Oh man, you're gonna make me crash my car! I'm on the road right now.' He can't wait to get me up there."

Another force pulling him towards Orlando was his good friend and former Florida tight end Kemore Gamble, who transferred to UCF in January.

"We've been friends since freshman year of high school," Moll said. "He went to Coral Gables with me. He ended up transferring out and going to Southridge. We ended up playing against each other our last year. He was a big part of Coral Gables for three years. We had a bunch of classes together. We were really cool.

"He's been trying to get me there. He's been forcing the issue. I'm also close to Gilbert Frierson from Miami. He was excited for me too. We did a three-way call with Kemore, surprising him with the news. He said he's gonna be my roommate. We both know what we can do. I'm really looking forward to playing with him again."