Lake Mary CB Braeden Marshall enjoying touring campuses, loves UCF

Class of 2023 Lake Mary (Fla.) cornerback Braeden Marshall put forth an impressive performance at UCF's Prospect Camp on Tuesday and returned on Wednesday for an unofficial visit.

"It was a really good camp," Marshall said. "Coaches said I performed pretty well. I talked to Coach (Darion) Monroe after the camp and he said he liked what he saw. It was good to hear that from those coaches. I really like that coaching staff.

"Yesterday was the unofficial visit. We went through all the facilities, tried on the jerseys and went to the stadium. It was very nice. I love the facilities. I love the practice field and the locker room. It's the hometown, so nothing like the hometown team."

Marshall spoke with co-defensive coordinator David Gibbs and cornerbacks coach Addison Williams during his unofficial visit.

"They toured me around and we talked about UCF," Marshall said. "I loved it. They said they'll be keeping an eye on me all through the fall season. Just keep working."

He said he's watched a lot of UCF games the past few years.

"It's Orlando, so I've always supported the home team," Marshall said. "It's been cool seeing their success the past few years. Now they've got Gus Malzahn. Coming from a big-time SEC school, I think they're going to be a powerhouse with him there. I love it."

In addition to UCF, Marshall has camped at Florida State, Auburn and Georgia Tech this month. He has an offer from FAU and has also been getting interest from Ole Miss. He attended the Rebels' spring game.

"It's been real good being able to visit campuses, seeing what it's like and how the coaches are," Marshall said. "It's been a good experience."

His sophomore season was his first year playing corner.

"Things coaches say they love about me is my patience," Marshall said. "I'm very patient. I don't try to guess or be too aggressive. I try to be patient and let the game come to me. Things I need to improve on is closing down the receiver and ball skills. That's what it's all about, putting in the work. I'm ready for the challenge."





