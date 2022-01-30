Lake Mary (Fla.) four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall was among the long list of recruits that visited UCF for "Hometown Hero," a mega recruiting event aimed towards the Knights' top prospects in the 2023 and 2024 classes.

Marshall, who camped at UCF last summer and also attended this past season's home game against Boise State, enjoyed the experience.

"Everything was good," Marshall said. "I got to see how the coaches really are. I got to be in the meetings, see their personalities and how they coach. How they love their players. I was with my dog, Kaven (Call). He was trying to get the word in my ear. It was a great time.

Call, a four-defensive end from Apopka, committed to UCF last month.

"Me and Kaven grew up together," Marshall said. "We played basketball when we were little. Our families are very close too."