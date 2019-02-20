UCF's Junior Day turned out to be quite the memorable experience for Chayil Garnett.

Going in, the Lake Wales quarterback knew the Knights were highly interested. By the end of the visit, he learned just how much as he was told he had an offer. He explained how it all went down:

"At the beginning of the junior day, coach (Jeff) Lebby and coach Mitch (Militello) who both work with the quarterbacks brought me into the quarterback room," Garnett said. "They had me on the white board, drilling me about plays that I liked and also plays that they run. They told me that they love how accurate I am on the hardest throws on the field. Also they love that I get the ball out quick, which comes with recognizing coverages and personnel. They love how I am a threat running the ball too when the opportunity presents itself.

"Then towards the end of the Junior Day, coach Lebby pulled me and my family aside and told us that coach (Josh) Heupel wanted to talk with us in his office. Once I found out (about the offer) I was very excited to receive another opportunity to further my athletic and academic career at the college level. I just give all the glory to God."

Garnett said he likes UCF a lot.

"What stood out the most was the culture of the school," he said. "The coaches are building a solid relationship with me and my family. They were wanting to get to know me personally. Not just the athletic part, but also interested in my personal development. UCF also has a great academic program and success of graduating student athletes.

"I enjoyed my time there. It was a great opportunity to check out the ins and outs of the program. I was very impressed with the coaches and just the environment as a whole. I'll definitely be back soon."

Garnett says he'll return to attend some spring practices and also plans to be at the spring game on April 13.

His other early offers include Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Charlotte, FAU, Kent State, Southern Miss and Toledo.