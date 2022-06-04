A big spring has fueled an explosion of recruiting attention for Daidren Zipperer.

"I ended my junior year with three offers," Zipperer said. "Schools really took notice of me this spring. I had four receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns at the spring game. That set it off. I'm currently at 23 offers.

"There were a lot of phone calls and coaches to talk to, but I'm taking it all in because you only get to experience it once. I'm loving it."

He remembers watching his older brother, Keon Zipperer, go through the same process. Keon was a Class of 2019 tight end prospect who is entering his fourth year at Florida.

"Keon told me to stay patient," Zipperer said. "Choose my decision wisely. Don't just go somewhere because you think it's cool. It's important to build relationships with coaches."

This past Friday, Zipperer dropped by UCF for an unofficial visit. He was offered by the Knights in April.

"They wanted me to come to Bounce House Weekend (on Saturday), but I had to go up to the Carolinas," Zipperer said. "I actually scheduled my official visit to come back to UCF next week (June 10-12). We were talking about officials and they said I've got to come, so we locked it in. They were really showing me a lot of love."

What stands out about UCF?

"It's the coaching staff," Zipperer said. "All of them show love... Me and (wide receivers) Coach (Grant) Heard are very close. We talk almost every day. Same with Coach (Chip) Lindsey and Coach (Isaiah) Walker. I got to meet Coach (Gus) Malzahn for the first time on Friday. It was just me and my mom talking with him for a good 15 minutes. We were just chopping it up, having a good time. We talked about his rings and how I feel about UCF. I told him straight up that the coaches are unbelievable here."