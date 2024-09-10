Lamar Brown, the No. 1 interior OL in the Rivals250, talks top contenders
A slew of teams are aiming to get four-star lineman Lamar Brown back on campus this fall.Brown, the top-ranked interior OL in the Rivals250 for 2026 out of Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab, has bee...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news