Miami Central wide receiver Lamar Seymore was among the star-studded group of official visitors for UCF's marquee recruiting event, Bounce House Weekend.

Seymore has been a long-time University of Miami commitment, but has been keeping an open mind to other schools. He's always been intrigued by UCF.

"It was amazing," Seymore said of the visit. "I liked it a lot. My favorite part was probably hanging with the coaches and football players."

His player host was wide receiver Amari Johnson, who is also from Miami.

"I know him well," Seymore said. "He played at Carol City. He was basically just telling me how they operate, stuff like that. How they schedule things."

He enjoyed spending time with wide receivers coach Grant Heard. He's a new addition to UCF's staff this year, but Seymore actually had a pre-existing relationship with him.

"I knew him when he was at Indiana," Seymore said of Heard. "He used to come to my school and talk to me all the time. He offered me up there too. He was talking about how he needs me at UCF now. We just went over film actually. He said when I first come in he's gonna have me at a certain position, then when we get it rolling he's gonna move me around."