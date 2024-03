Cameron White loved his first-ever visit to UCF.

The linebacker from Sumner High School near Tampa was offered a couple weeks ago and has quickly established a relationship with the staff, particularly defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

"I've been talking to Coach Roof on the phone ever since I got the offer," White said. "It was great being able to meet him and a lot of the other coaches for the first time. They showed me around the campus and facilities. I really liked it a lot. It was a really nice campus. All the people treated me really well."