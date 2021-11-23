LB Jalen Smith feeling the love from UCF

Jalen Smith is a tackling machine. The Class of 2023 linebacker just broke the Grayson record for tackles in a season with 145 and he's not done yet. Grayson, the defending Class 7A champions in Georgia, play a quarterfinal game against Roswell this Friday in their continuing quest for a repeat.

Colleges have taken notice with offers starting to roll in. UCF offered recently joining a group that also includes LSU, Purdue, West Virginia, Maryland, Indiana, Pittsburgh and several others.

Smith made it down to Orlando earlier this month to attend the home game vs. Tulane.

"It was a wonderful experience," Smith said. "My family and I really enjoyed the visit. What stood out to me the most was the atmosphere and the home feeling. Also, the coaching staff and how they just kept it real with me. They weren't telling me what I wanted to hear. They told me what I needed to hear and gave me constructive criticism. That's what I want from coaches, to tell me the truth."

His recruiter is defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Travis Williams.

"Coach T-Will is a very great coach and more importantly a great person," Smith said. "He told me that I move very well and that have a great nose for the ball. He also said he liked my speed and how I make amazing plays on the football."



