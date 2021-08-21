Lokahi Pauole focused on winning a championship

Lokahi Pauole is one of the returning starters on UCF's offensive line, locking down a guard spot at the beginning of last season. The junior and Hawaii native caught up with the media on Friday.

Pauole said it was "really fun" camp with the offense and defense pushing each other. He says the defensive line is much improved.

"The defensive line has made great strides from last year," Pauole said. "The d-tackles and the d-ends know their assignments and how to get to the ball. Give up to Coach (Kenny) Ingram and Coach (Kenny) Martin. They're working them every day."

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis is a particular challenge to block.

"He's got some heavy hands," Pauole said. "Just because he's a big guy doesn't mean he can't move. He's got quick hands. Quick feet. He knows how to set up his bull rush. KD is just a phenomenal player. I'm excited to see what he does this year."

What has he focused on this camp?

"Just focusing on my first step," Pauole said. "Focusing on tight quarters. Got to get your feet in the ground. Coach (Herb) Hand has been stressing our technique and the language we have to use. Right knee, high post, stuff like that. So we can communicate the same and feel comfortable executing what we've got to do."

UCF's running back room recently went down one man as R.J. Harvey suffered a season-ending knee injury.

"It's unfortunate what happened to R.J., but I believe everybody is ready," Pauole said. "There's no drop-off really. We've got Isaiah (Bowser). We've got Johnny (Richardson). We've got Mark-Antony (Richards). D-Good (Damarius Good). From top to bototm, the list is unbelievable. Any of them can play."

After early reports of the defense prevailing in scrimmages, how is the offense coming along?

"Our offense is top notch," Pauole said. "The fact the defense does give us a hard time, that's just saying how good our team really is. Our offense will always bring it. If the defense gave us a hard time, that just means they got better since last year. Offensively, we're flowing and just have to get everything perfect."

It's now less than two weeks until the season opener against Boise State.

"I'm really excited," Pauole said. "It's going to be fun to finally hit someone else. Everyone says that every year, but it's true. I'm tired of going up against our own guys. We get to hit the boys from all the way in Idaho. They're a great team, but we're a great team too. It's gonna be a real exciting game."

Pauole said the coaching staff has really fostered a sense of team unity. He thinks it's going to be a special year.

"We set a standard for ourselves at the beginning of the camp that we want to win the AAC championship," he said. "That's the bottom line."



