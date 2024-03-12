UCF is looking to Louisiana for one of their top defensive end targets in the 2025 class.

Reshad Sterling, a native of Lutcher, received his UCF offer in January and made his first-ever visit this past weekend.

"Everything started with (UCF cornerbacks coach) Trovon Reed," Sterling said. "We started talking on the phone, then I made the connection with (UCF defensive ends coach Kenny) Ingram. I got offered and I was trying to make arrangements to come visit."

That visit took place on Saturday.

"It was fantastic," Sterling said. "They toured me around, showed me everything on campus. I learned so much about the program and got to hang out with the coaches."

What stood out from the tour?

"My favorite part was the weight room," Sterling said. "It's really nice."

Sterling said he really felt a close connection with the coaches.