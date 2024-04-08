Top UCF target Christian Hudson was on campus for multiple days this past weekend.

The Daytona Beach Mainland defensive tackle spent Friday becoming better acquainted with the coaching staff and then returned Saturday to watch the spring scrimmage.

"I got there early and we first sat down with Coach (Kenny) Martin," Hudson said. "We had a good talk. He showed me some things about UCF, the great things they've done and what they'll continue to do. Then we went to the walk-through and I was able to see Coach Martin actually working with the players. We also had defensive line meetings and got to sit in on that. They watched practice from the day before and they talked about what they did well and what they could have done better.

"After that, we sat down with Coach (Ted) Roof. He was telling me how much of a priority I am and how I can fit in. Then we went in to meet with Coach (Gus) Malzahn. Coach Martin was in there too. He told me about all the great things UCF is going to accomplish now that they're in the Big 12. There's no other place closer to me that plays big-time football. He wanted me to know how much I'm a priority for them."

"Everybody in the building is very humble and not cocky about themselves," Hudson continued. "It's a great place that will continue to produce great athletes. I learned about what I can do for them and how they can help me. UCF provided great information for me about my future and everything they can do."