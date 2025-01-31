Mississippi OT Camp Lott makes the move to UCF

"I was fine signing with Air Force," Lott said. "I really loved the people and the coaches there. One of the hardest calls I've ever had to make was to let them know of this decision... Once I got down to UCF and saw how great it was between the football and non-football stuff, it just seemed like the right fit."

Lott committed to Air Force last June, but didn't sign in December after he received some late interest from Northwestern. He took an official visit to the Big Ten school, but they were only offering a preferred walk-on opportunity.

"It all started with UCF almost two weeks ago," Lott told UCFSports.com. "I had been followed by one of the UCF recruiters on Twitter. It was a Sunday and I got a call after church. I pick up and it's Coach (Scott) Frost. We talked a little bit. He said he liked my film and wanted to get me down for an official visit, so we made plans."

The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder made the switch to offensive tackle as a senior, a move that proved transformative for his recruitment.

Camp Lott , who attends Parklane Academy in McComb, Miss., and had previously been committed to Air Force as a defensive lineman, announced his commitment to UCF on Friday.

Following his junior year, Lott started picking up offers from schools such as Troy and Arkansas State.

"I actually played my junior season with a torn labrum," Lott said. "So my tape didn't show off everything I had. But I was able to pick up some offers for defense."

Given his frame, Lott decided to make the switch to offense as a senior. He thought that might be a better position to attract more college attention.

"I felt very comfortable," he said. "I really enjoyed it. It was obviously a lot different, somewhat of a culture shock, but I adjusted. I'd say I performed well."

Most schools wrap up the bulk of their high school recruitment by the end of the summer, then December is almost solely focused on the transfer portal. Lott wasn't sure how UCF got wind of his senior film, but he's glad they did. He came down to Orlando earlier this week for an official visit.

"I was down there Monday and Tuesday," Lott said. "It was kind of a quick deal, so I could get back to school. I've been to Orlando quite a few times between Disney and Universal. This was my first time on UCF's campus. It was great. I loved it. Just a great place. Beautiful weather. I met the coaches and was just blown away, especially by Coach (Shawn) Clark and Coach Frost. It was great."

He felt an instant connection with Clark, his future position coach.

"I spent more time with him than anybody else," Lott said. "He's an awesome guy. He's got the same values that I have. He has a great personality. I can tell he's a great coach. He was showing me tape of guys he coached that are in the NFL. He's a great coach and a great guy, somebody I can really see myself spending time with."

Lott was told of his offer at the conclusion of the visit.

"I saw in the itinerary that I had a meeting with Coach Frost at 4:30 (on Tuesday)," Lott said. "I was leaving for my flight at 5. I figured if it was going to happen, it would be then. Going into the meeting, it was just great talking to him. He's a brilliant guy. You can tell that he really prioritizes the right things. We have a lot of beliefs in football and in life that align with each other. He was letting me know that he was offering a full scholarship. I was obviously very thankful and appreciative of that."

He told Frost and Clark that he'd need to talk to his family and pray on it before coming to a decision. He then called back Thursday morning.

"I was like, 'Coach Frost, I just want to let you know that if you'll have me, I'd love to come be a Knight,'" Lott said. "I'd love to come work and get after it. He was super excited, pumped up, saying let's go."

Lott will officially sign next Wednesday. He plans to get down to UCF early in the summer, probably late May.

"I'm really excited."



