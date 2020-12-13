UCFSports - Malachi Lawrence commits to UCF

Malachi Lawrence , a defensive end who attends DuPont Manual High School in Louisville, Ky., committed to the Knights on Sunday. He had also been contemplating recent offers from Boston College, Washington State and Tennessee.

With early signing day coming up on Wednesday, UCF is looking to close on defensive linemen down the stretch and they just landed a commitment from one of their top targets.

Lawrence, who is 6-foot-4 and 258 pounds, earned his UCF offer earlier this season.

"(UCF) shocked me with that (offer)," Lawrence recently told Rivals.com. "They know how to win and carry themselves. Also, what plays a part is I want to major in Marine Biology, and they have Sea World and all that.

"My dad lives in Florida and he lives in Orlando too, so I might go out there with my mom and visit UCF just on our own visit."

Lawrence, who was recruited by Shane Burnham, becomes the third defensive lineman to commit to UCF, joining Matthew Alexander and Zyin Thomas.