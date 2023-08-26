Marcellus Marshall appears poised to be one of UCF's most impactful newcomers.

Though UCF has yet to announce a depth chart, there's a good chance the Morgantown, W.Va., native will start at left guard.

It just so happens his first game with his new team will be against his old team. Marshall spent the first three years of collegiate career at Kent State where he earned All-MAC honors last season.

"I didn't realize it until after I committed," Marshall said. 'Everyone was like, 'Oh, they're playing Kent in game one.' At the end of the day, I always look at it as another game. Like, whoever is on the schedule for that week, we're going to game plan and go and win the game.

"It'll be cool to be able to look across the sideline and see some familiar faces, people that I know. It'll be nice to be able to catch up with some of those guys after the game. Check in on them and see how they're doing. It's a coincidence for sure. It's not many times that someone gets the opportunity to do this. But, I'm definitely looking at it like it's another game."