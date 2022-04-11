Mark-Antony Richards: 'We want to be one of the best offenses'

Mark-Antony Richards emerged with some big moments last year, notably his performance in UCF's comeback win against ECU. The former Auburn transfer made some clutch plays down the stretch, including a fourth-down catch and some big runs, capped off by his go-ahead score with just 24 seconds remaining.

His running backs coach, Tim Harris Jr., had just commented that Richards was trying to become a more physical north/south back this spring, so I began by asking him about that.

"I want to impose my will more. I feel like that will help my game overall. It can help the offense as well. Coach throwing me in there to get a first down or a touchdown, whatever it is. It's something I definitely want to work on."

How is he more confident now?

"I'm very confident. Being here a full year now, I understand the offense now. If a guy needs help or misses a signal, I can help them with that. It does come with preparation. Reflecting on last year going into this spring, I knew there were things I needed to work on. I feel I've done pretty well thus far. I've just got to finish it off and bring it into this upcoming season."

Richards talked more about running north and south, trying to break the habit of always trying to get around people to the edge.

"Like last year against USF, we ran a draw. It's a play I can't forget about. Had I gotten north, planted my foot and gone north it probably would have been a 70-yard touchdown. Instead I was trying to get lateral and got tackled. Little plays like that, I knew I needed to work on."