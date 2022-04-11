Mark-Antony Richards: 'We want to be one of the best offenses'
Mark-Antony Richards emerged with some big moments last year, notably his performance in UCF's comeback win against ECU. The former Auburn transfer made some clutch plays down the stretch, including a fourth-down catch and some big runs, capped off by his go-ahead score with just 24 seconds remaining.
His running backs coach, Tim Harris Jr., had just commented that Richards was trying to become a more physical north/south back this spring, so I began by asking him about that.
"I want to impose my will more. I feel like that will help my game overall. It can help the offense as well. Coach throwing me in there to get a first down or a touchdown, whatever it is. It's something I definitely want to work on."
How is he more confident now?
"I'm very confident. Being here a full year now, I understand the offense now. If a guy needs help or misses a signal, I can help them with that. It does come with preparation. Reflecting on last year going into this spring, I knew there were things I needed to work on. I feel I've done pretty well thus far. I've just got to finish it off and bring it into this upcoming season."
Richards talked more about running north and south, trying to break the habit of always trying to get around people to the edge.
"Like last year against USF, we ran a draw. It's a play I can't forget about. Had I gotten north, planted my foot and gone north it probably would have been a 70-yard touchdown. Instead I was trying to get lateral and got tackled. Little plays like that, I knew I needed to work on."
He said the running back room is a "brotherhood."
"I feel each of us can contribute. We all hold each other accountable, starting with Isaiah, Johnny, Trill, Anthony, R.J. The list goes on. We hold each other accountable. It starts with our running back coach, holding us to the same standard. We want to be the ones who set the tone for the rest of the team. It's an amazing running back room that's being slept on."
How has Johnny Richardson gotten better this spring?
"We call him Johnny Rocket for a reason. He's looking really good. He's confident. He's playing behind his pads. He's also getting north and south now. He can get lateral and make people miss. He looks really good. He's a baller."
Richards is seeing Jordan McDonald making major growth. "For a freshman, he doesn't look like a freshman."
Mentioning John Rhys Plumlee's long touchdown run in the scrimmage, I asked what it was like having a quarterback with running back-like moves.
"I remember him when he was at Ole Miss. I was in the SEC as well. I was aware of who he was. I knew he was fast, but I didn't realize he was that fast. He can do it all. He can throw and run, as well as Mikey (Keene) and Tommy (Castellanos). The quarterbacks are unique in their own way. John made a heck of a run. It's exciting to see him out there. He's looked comfortable. I think he'll be an upgrade to the offense."
Is he excited the offense can be better than last season?
"We have a certain standard. Last year, we played well as an offense. I feel as a whole we can do better. I feel like we all understand that. We want to get back to airing it down field, running the ball effectively. I feel the pieces we've put into the puzzle, the transfer portal or high school guys coming in, I feel we can do just that. Going into the season, we have a certain expectation and we'll meet it."
Team goals for this season?
"We want to be one of the best offenses in the country. Simple as that."
Richards name dropped a few guys who have impressed him this spring.
"Anthony Williams. When he got here last year, he was a freshman of course. He seemed nervous, was probably over thinking. This spring he's looked fluid. Everybody in the offense has noticed that. He's fluid out there. He's confident in what he's doing. He understands the detail of each play. In the scrimmage, he actually laid the wood on a defender. That stood out to us. He's definitely made some jumps. I'd proud of him."
Dyllon Lester just said the defense won Thursday's scrimmage. What does Richards have to say about that?
"I think we won."